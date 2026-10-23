Cowboys WR George Pickens Responds to Brian Schottenheimer's Criticism

George Pickens went off in 2025, which was his first season with the Dallas Cowboys. He led the team with 93 receptions for 1,429 yards, and nine touchdowns, entering free agency with his stock soaring through the roof.

Dallas wanted him to stick around for at least another season, and ensured that would happen by using the franchise tag on Pickens. He signed the tag without conflict and was focused on earning a big payday in 2027 free agency.

Through six games this season, however, he hasn't had the same impact he did one year ago. Pickens has 33 receptions for 428 yards and just one touchdown, while topping the 100-yard mark just once. As he prepares for Week 7, Pickens has more questions to ask, thanks to head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who called Pickens out for not doing enough when the ball isn't coming his way.

On Friday, Pickens was asked about the comments from Schottenheimer, specifically about his work as a run blocker. Pickens didn't dive into his own performance, but instead he said the entire team needs to keep improving.

“I feel like, like I said, as a team, I feel like run, pass, a lot of stuff, you know what I mean? One week, it was you guys were saying defense, one week you’re saying this," Pickens said via Tommy Yarrish. "I feel like if you narrow the comments down, you’re talking about the team. So most definitely, I feel like as a team, just keep improving.”

Cowboys WR George Pickens when asked how he’s been performing as a run blocker:



“I feel like, like I said, as a team, I feel like run, pass, a lot of stuff, you know what I mean? One week, it was you guys were saying defense, one week you’re saying this. I feel like if you… pic.twitter.com/0saPTcTnEa — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) October 23, 2026

Pickens discusses his involvement in the offense

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates during the game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pickens was also asked what he needed to do to see his numbers improve and become a more vital part of the offense. Again, he didn't elaborate much, saying he has been doing what the coaching staff asks.

“Well, I’m doing what they tell me to do. So, tell me what they tell me to do,” Pickens said via Nick Harris.

In all honesty, it was interesting to see Schottenheimer call out Pickens. The head coach has come under fire for the team's struggles this season, and their inability to get Pickens involved has been a hot topic.

There are far too many drives where the ball never goes in the direction of Pickens, even though he has a knack for turning nothing into something. He's made several highlight-reel catches even with blanket coverage, and has drawn multiple pass interference calls on deep balls. Instead of going into why they haven't taken advantage, Schottenheimer decided to point out an area where he believes Pickens must improve, and it doesn't seem as though the wideout wants to discuss that in great detail just yet.

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