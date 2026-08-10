Cowboys Make George Pickens Contract Goal Clear After Quinnen Williams Extension

Over the weekend, we wrote that Nicole Lynn, the agent for Quinnen Williams, was spotted at Dallas Cowboys training camp. That led to speculation that Williams could be in line for an extension and on Monday, that's exactly what happened.

Williams and the Cowboys agreed to a three-year, $105.9M extension. Added to the two years remaining on his current deal, Williams is now locked up for five years at $153.15 million. He will earn $101 million total guaranteed with $63.35 million as a signing bonus.

With that contract done, it might seem difficult for the Cowboys to come to terms with wideout George Pickens, who is playing on the franchise tag in 2026. Executive vice president Stephen Jones doesn't see this as an issue, though. When asked about locking up Pickens, Jones said that was the plan.

"That's the ultimate goal," Jones said via Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com.. "So it's just a lot of moving parts that we've got to obviously keep playing option quarterback and we'll see where it takes us."

Pickens was added ahead of the 2025 season in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He exploded with 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns, leading the team in each category.

George Pickens can cash in during 2027 offseason

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pickens, who will earn $27.3 million on the tag, can't negotiate a new deal until the offseason. That gives him another year to improve his value, which is currently at an all-time high.

It also will afford him time to shut down the narrative that he has character concerns. While Pickens wore out his welcome in Pittsburgh, he was well received in Dallas. He's even become great friends with CeeDee Lamb, who recently said Pickens is "a good dude," who doesn't have character concerns.

"He's not a crash (out) until he has a reason," Lamb said on 105.3 The Fan. "I swear, he's a good dude. He's literally funny all the time, bro. He's funny all the time until he feels like 'all right, somebody's trying to play with me,' and then that's when you get the NFL young boy."

Lamb added that he's a great talent and wants to see Pickens get "get every dollar in which he deserves." The big question will be if Pickens attempts to cash in at current market value, which could exceed the $34 million annual average that Lamb currently makes. If so, that creates its own concerns, but that's a problem for another day.

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