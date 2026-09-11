George Pickens' Dallas Cowboys Future Could Involve Another Franchise Tag

The Dallas Cowboys are entering the 2026-27 NFL season with a loaded wide receiver room, led by the star duo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. And now, the team has locked up WR3 Ryan Flournoy, after agreeing to a contract extension late Thursday night.

Dallas also has former second-round pick Jonathan Mingo and preseason breakout star Camden Brown, setting up the team for the future.

Of course, while the talent is there, there are concerns about how long the Cowboys will be able to keep the unit together, with Pickens set to potentially hit the open market again in 2027 if he cannot agree to a long-term deal.

The Cowboys have made it clear that the team will not negotiate with Pickens until after the season, which means his contract situation will once again dominate headlines when next year begins. Luckily for Dallas, they have the leverage and upper-hand, because the franchise tag can once again be used.

George Pickens Could Be Headed For Another Franchise Tag

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens and quarterback Dak Prescott at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN recently discussed the Pickens situation and acknowledged that the franchise tag will once again be in play. It would be below market price for a star pass catcher like Pickens, but would still be a pay raise from 2026.

"ickens has been seemingly unfazed by any frustrations associated with the franchise tag, which will pay him $27.3 million, well below market for a receiver of his caliber. He could be facing another tag (around $32.8 million) in 2027," Fowler wrote. "For now, Pickens and the Cowboys are in a good place -- and Schottenheimer plans to maximize Pickens' enormous skill set."

Of course, the Cowboys are planning an increased role for Pickens entering the 2026 campaign, where he will be a bigger part of the offense. Fowler noted, "Head coach Brian Schottenheimer told me he plans to tweak the Dallas offense about 15 percent to 25 percent from last season to keep sophisticated defenses guessing. Part of that equation is moving Pickens around."

That gives him an opportunity to build on last year's breakout season, where he recorded career highs in catches (93), receiving yards (1,429), and touchdowns (9), while earning Pro Bowl honors for the first time as a pro.

Dallas Cowboys receivers Kavontae Turpin, George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Pickens takes advantage of the increased role, it creates more angles for Dallas to puruse. They could use the tag, ante up to give him the deal he deserves after clearing more salary cap space with their recent string of restructures, or decide that it's time to get what they can in return and use Pickens as part of a massive trade.

There will be a lot of moving parts, but for now, Cowboys Nation has to appreciate that there has been no drama this offseason, and hopefully that will continue throughout the year.

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