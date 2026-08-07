Dak Prescott Finds Cowboys Fan Who Gifted Him Hat With Etching of Late Brother Jace

After the Dallas Cowboys' sixth practice of training camp on Thursday, a fan gifted quarterback Dak Prescott a hat.

But what Prescott didn't realize at the time was that the hat had an etching of his late brother, Jace, which the Cowboys quarterback was truly touched by.

Prescott's only regret was that he didn't see the etching until after meeting the fan and getting the hat and didn't get a chance to properly thank him.

“I didn’t see it until I got with my daughters. I took it out and saw my brother’s face on it. It’s awesome," Prescott said, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Walking out of practice, a fan handed Dak Prescott a hat. It wasn’t until later on that Dak realized that the hat was etched with the face of his late brother, Jace.



“I didn’t see it until I got with my daughters. I took it out and saw my brother’s face on it. It’s awesome.” pic.twitter.com/bZbA54PVIP — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) August 6, 2026

Dak was hoping to catch back up with the fan to show how much he appreciated the special gift, and sure enough, he was able to do so and the interaction was caught on video.

"Hey, Dak, you like the hat?" the fan asked upon seeing Prescott walk out of the building.

"You did this? You lying," Dak responded.

"For real? You did this? Man, get in here, brother, for real," Prescott added before dapping the fan up and giving him a hug.

Job accomplished! Dak met up with the designer of the hat again earlier this evening.



(IG/mccc.fresno) https://t.co/hOY0PMhMVK pic.twitter.com/RQfze5JBUU — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) August 7, 2026

Just an awesome interaction between a player and a fan. That's what it's all about.

The artwork on the hat is truly amazing, and this also goes to show just how good of a dude and how down to earth Prescott is.

Jace Prescott tragically passed away in April 2020 at the age of 31 after committing suicide. Dak has since used his platform to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention through his "Faith. Fight. Finish" foundation.

"He had a lot of burdens on him," Prescott said of Jace in an interview with Graham Bensinger. "He had a lot of tough things, and my sense of saying that is it showed me how vulnerable we have to be as humans, how open we have to be.

"When something like that was a huge burden on him, he didn't know how to share it — didn't know how to be vulnerable about it"

Prescott urges anyone going through mental health struggles and having suicidal thoughts to reach out and not keep it bottled up.

"Because our adversities, our struggles, what we go through is always gonna be too much for ourselves and maybe too much for even one or two people, but never too much for a community or too much for people in the family that you love. So you have to share these things," Prescott said.

Anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide can dial 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.