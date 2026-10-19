Dak Prescott, Jordan Love Handshake 'Snub' Gets Debunked as Complete Nonsense

In today's social media age, getting that viral tweet and engagement is more important to a lot of accounts than telling the truth. Whether it's blatant falsehoods, stretching the truth, or taking things out of context, we all know the accounts that are guilty, yet they continuously pop up in the algorithm.

Fake outrage works, unfortunately, and Sunday night that led to discourse about Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott was accused of snubbing Green Bay Packers star quarterback Jordan Love after Dallas' brutal loss at Lambeau Field, but there's one problem: that never happened. As you can see in the photo above, the two quarterbacks shook hands after the game, before going their separate ways.

If you look on social media, however, many people believe Dak avoided Love and went directly to the Cowboys' locker room.

Dak Prescott Never Snubbed Jordan Love Handshake

Jordan Love tried to shake Dak Prescott's hand after the game but Dak RAN OFF 😭 pic.twitter.com/L3Sz1hte49 — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) October 19, 2026

"Yikes: Jordan Love tried to shake Dak Prescott's hand after the game, but Dak immediately ran off to the tunnel. You rarely see this after a tough, hard-fought battle," engagement farmer Dov Kleiman wrote. "Extremely soft and disrespectful."

That's a cool story that social media ran with, but luckily, there is evidence that proves Prescott wasn't disrespectful to Love in any way, shape, or form. Anyone who follows Prescott would know that he isn't the type of player to blatantly disrespect an opponent, but that's not as good for the likes and retweets after a Cowboys loss.

It's just the latest example of the unfair criticism that Prescott faces simply for being quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. If he isn't perfect, the criticism will come, despite carrying the team on his back for the past two years.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes against Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prescott did have a down game, which is still better than a majority of quarterbacks in the league, and he still ranks in the top five in passing yards (1,639) and top six in QBR (75.4). So while it's fun to clown the Cowboys and mock the team every time there is a setback, you can't deny that Prescott is one of the best in the game.

Like an actual handshake snub would be, it's disrespectful. But go get those Elon Bucks.

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