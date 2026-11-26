Dak Prescott Has Shot at Breaking Historic Tom Brady Record on Thanksgiving
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Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott already made history earlier this season when he passed Tony Romo to become the franchise's all-time leader in career passing touchdowns.
Now, he's on the brink of more history ahead of Thursday's Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Though it's less significant than becoming the all-time passing touchdowns leader for one of the most historical franchise in sports, it's hard to ignore a record potentially being broken when it's attached to Tom Brady's name.
Tom Brady's Impressive Streak is on the Line
As pointed out by RJ Ochoa of SB Nation, Prescott has won 20 straight home games against divisional opponents as a starting quarterback, which is tied with Brady for the longest streak of its kind since the NFL merger.
A win on Thursday against the Eagles would move Prescott past Brady for a record that could remain untouched for the remainder of our lifetimes. Prescott has not lost a divisional home game in which he started since 2017. That's almost unheard of.
In that time, the Cowboys have lost three NFC East games at home, but Prescott was not active for any of them due to injury.
Sure, it's somewhat of a cherry-picked stat with very specific criteria but breaking a record like that proves impressive longevity and consistency as a quarterback. It's no surprise that Brady held it for so long.
Dak Prescott's 2026 Season Up to This Point
It hasn't quite been the MVP-worthy season he had in 2023 but Prescott is still on pace to come close to those numbers. In a year where the Cowboys might not even made the playoffs, Dallas' high-volume passing offense has allowed Prescott's numbers to thrive.
Headed into Thursday's game against the Eagles, Prescott is 276 of 420 passing for 3,049 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions.
After having four interceptions combined in back-to-back losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers earlier this season, Prescott has had 17 total touchdowns and just one pick in the five games since then.
But it doesn't seem like it's ever enough to the rest of the world.
It seems that many Cowboys fans still take his greatness for granted at this point. He has gotten some unfair criticism from both the fans and media at times this season despite being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL once again.
Prescott hasn't been perfect but if the rest of the team can't improve, he just might need to be in order to give the Cowboys a shot at winning the NFC East.
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Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7