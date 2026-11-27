Following the Week 12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sounded like a broken man.

The Cowboys managed to ruin the Thanksgiving of their fans on Thursday when they epically collapsed and lost to a depleted Eagles team led by our old Cowboys friend, Joe Milton.

The collapse featured Dallas coughing up an 18-point halftime lead and a 21-point third quarter lead. In fact, the Eagles had a 2.5% chance to win at halftime and a 2% chance to win in the fourth quarter with 4:14 remaining, per Next Gen Stats.

The loss was just pathetic and there is no other word for it.

Dak Prescott sounds broken, admits he's numb

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the game, Prescott labeled the loss "stunning" and said despite all of the bad losses the team has had in his tenure, the Thanksgiving Day loss to the Eagles "takes the cake."

“Pretty stunning," Prescott said. "This one takes the cake.”

“I was screaming to these guys on the sideline… finish these guys," Prescott added.

Prescott is not lying. He was seen all fired up and yelling on the sideline as the Cowboys watched the game slip through their fingers. Hey, at least someone was mad about it.

Before Prescott addressed the media, Jerry Jones admitted that the loss to Philly was numbing. Prescott said that is also how he feels.

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie shakes hands with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones prior to the game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It's a good description for for how I'm feeling right now," Prescott said, per NFL Network's Jane Slater. "Yeah, especially I mean this this soon after the game, understanding the plays left out there, the plays could have made, should have made, mistakes we had.”

It's not hard to see why Prescott is as frustrated and broken as he appears to be. Granted, the Cowboys' offense didn't do much in the second half as the Eagles climbed back into the game, but dropping 38 points should have been enough.

Taking it a step further, Prescott and the Cowboys' offense has put up 129 points over the last three weeks, yet the team is just 1-2, which is unfathomable.

Dak Prescott mum on coaching changes

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs with the ball during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, the latest loss to the Eagles only reinforces the idea that head coach Brian Schottenheimer should get canned.

Prescott was asked for his thoughts on a possible change on the coaching staff but played coy.

"I don't know what you're alluding, so I'm going to focus on doing what I can, the best I can, and controlling what I can and handle whatever comes when it comes, as I just try to do in life," he explained, according to FOX Sports.

We say Prescott is playing coy because he knows full well what he's being asked about, which is the future of Schottenheimer.

Perhaps we're reading too much into Dak's response, but his failure to voice any sort of support for his head coach could definitely be construed as a sign that Prescott has reached another level of fed up with Dallas and its embattled coach.

And he doesn't appear to be the only one, as even Jones said after the game that "nothing we saw out there tonight" gives him confidence in Schottenheimer, although Jones also noted he is not making a change right now.

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