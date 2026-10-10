Dak Prescott Not Embarrassed By Cowboys' Very Embarrassing Week 5 Loss

The Dallas Cowboys fell at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, with the entire NFL world watching. It was a game that the Cowboys were favored to win by 8.5 points, and the defense had an opportunity to take a step forward against an undrafted free-agent rookie quarterback.

None of those things happened, and the Cowboys again failed to live up to expectations. Many on the Cowboys beat described the loss as one of the most embarrassing home losses in recent memory, and the fans were quick to agree.

It was a game that the Cowboys had no business losing, yet they failed in all phases of the game.

That's why comments from Dak Prescott, despite him trying to carry the team on his back for the past two seasons, rub some people the wrong way by saying that the undeniably embarrassing loss at home does not quite reach the embarrassing level.

Dak Prescott Declines To Call Cowboys' Week 5 Loss Embarrassing

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in action during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To Dak's credit, he didn't completely sugarcoat the Cowboys' loss to Tampa Bay, but he definitely could have been more direct in his expectations for the team.

"To say embarrassing, I think I'd be discrediting them. But we're definitely supposed to win this game. This is a game that was a game we're supposed to have on paper, or whichever way you want to look at it. And I think (Brian Schottenheimer) said it best in the locker room," Prescott said. "In this league, you've got to win the games you're supposed to win, and when a winless team comes into your home stadium on a Thursday night primetime game, yeah, we're supposed to win that.

"So it sucks and right up there close to embarrassing, but I don't know if I would say that."

After the game, a third-party worker at AT&T Stadium called out the "embarrassing" loss as Prescott was walking back to the locker room. Prescott turned around and confronted the worker, so it's clear that the embarrassing label is getting under his skin.

Here’s our angle of a worker — either stadium employee or valet car driver — calling out Dak Prescott and the Cowboys performance, with Dak’s reaction which he said was prompted by the man looking away after saying the criticisms. #dallascowboys #nfl pic.twitter.com/ffznCyahvv — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 9, 2026

It was good to see that in the heat of the moment Prescott reacted the way that he did, so it would be nice to see him carry that energy over when speaking to the media.

There are no excuses, and the team should be embarrassed with that type of effort at home. That's the level of accountability that will put a chip on a team's shoulders so that they can come out the following week and get the job done without any excuses.

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