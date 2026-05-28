Dak Prescott Now Confirmed 'Good Guy' After Cowboys QB Wins Award

It is now officially confirmed: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is a good guy.

We say that because Prescott was the winner of the 2026 Pro Football Writers of America Good Guy award, which is given to players for their "qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs."

Of course, after following Prescott over the years, we already knew he was a good guy, but this only drives home that point further.

"It’s so well deserved for a guy who goes over and beyond to help the media do their jobs, but I don’t even really think it’s intentional. Dak is just that kind of person where he’ll talk to anyone at any time," Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram wrote.

Prescott is the 22nd winner of the award, which has been given out every year since 2005. Prescott beat out two other finalists, including the Cleveland Browns' Joel Bitonio and the Chicago Bears' Kevin Byard.

The Cowboys quarterback was also a finalist for the award in 2024, when he lost to Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.

“Dak Prescott is one of the more accessible star players in the NFL," Dallas PFWA chapter vice president and Cowboys reporter for the Dallas Morning News, Calvin Watkins, said. "He talks once a week during the season and of course after every game. However, if Dak is needed for an off-the-record conversation, he’s there for you. Dak explains the game to you from a game plan standpoint and reviews certain plays if you ask. The trust he has with the beat writers is respected on both sides. He understands the job of reporters more than anybody.”

Another example of leadership

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Always being accessible to the media isn't easy, especially when things aren't going great.

However, Prescott never avoids his responsibility and faces the music each and every time. It is yet another shining example of just how great of a leader he has been during his time with the Cowboys.

Owner Jerry Jones dubbed Prescott "the best leader that I think I've ever been around," and that's saying something considering how many great players Jones has been around.

Cowboys legend Troy Aikman lauded Prescott for his leadership after he perfectly handled the dynamic of having two No. 1 wide receivers in George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb last season.

"I think Dak handles it really well," Aikman said to DLLS Cowboys. "Him being a veteran guy, and also his leadership skills come out in those situations because all receivers they do want the ball... but I think Dak manages that exceptionally well."

"(Pickens and Lamb) by all accounts worked well together, and then, of course, the play on the field spoke for itself," Aikman said. "I think it was a good setup, and Dak, again, is a facilitator and he's done a great job of it."

It isn't easy being the leader of one of the most popular and polarizing franchises in all of professional sports, but Prescott handles it as well as anyone possibly could.