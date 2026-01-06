Dak Prescott finishes 2025 season ranked among NFL’s top five quarterbacks

The Dallas Cowboys finished with a subpar record in 2025, going 7-9-1. Typically, the quarterback is the first player to hear criticism for such a finish, but that's not the case this time, as Dak Prescott wasn't the reason for their failures.

Prescott had one of his best seasons as a pro, completing 67.3 percent of his attempts for 4,552 yards with 30 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. As good as he was, however, Prescott and the high-powered Dallas offense couldn't make up for their shortcomings on defense.

MORE: Cowboys pass-rusher open to return to Dallas despite disappointing season

That's why Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski gave Prescott an A in his final report card of the season. He also had Prescott ranked fifth overall at the position, saying no one else who missed the playoffs played as well as he did.

"Quite simply, Dak Prescott played the best of any quarterback on a team that featured a losing record. A close second didn't exist," Sobleski wrote.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes the ball as Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu chases. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Sobleski also made sure to point out that Prescott is the primary reason this team won seven games despite their terrible defense.

MORE: Post-season 2026 Cowboys mock draft lands 'unblockable' EDGE, champion LB

"While the quarterback position often receives most of the credit and blame depending on the situation, no one can look at Dallas this season and point toward Prescott as the reason why the team finished with a 7-9-1 record and missed the postseason again. If anything, Prescott is the primary reason why the Cowboys even managed seven wins."

Dak Prescott had to be flawless to win games

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott looks for an open receiver as New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter runs towards him. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The frustrating thing for Dallas fans was the feeling they would get any time the offense failed to score on a drive. The defense was so suspect that if Prescott and the offense made even one mistake, everything fell apart.

No other quarterback had to deal with that, and it's nice to see an outlet praising Prescott rather than trying to put the record on him.

Rapid reactions from Dallas Cowboys' embarrassing Week 18 loss to Giants

2 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys’ flat Week 18 loss to Giants

Cowboys' 2026 mock draft adds 'earth mover,' star EDGE ahead of Week 18

Dak Prescott finishes 2025-26 NFL season with better stats than record indicates

Did Javonte Williams already play his last game with Cowboys?