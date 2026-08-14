Dak Prescott Trying to Manifest Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl in Unique Way

Dak Prescott isn't shying away from the Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl drought.

The veteran quarterback is entering his 11th season in the league and despite plenty of regular season success, the Cowboys are just 2-5 in the playoffs with Prescott starting. With his playoff struggles added in, the franchise is now sitting at 30 years since they made it to the Super Bowl. That hasn't stopped Dak from trying to manifest a title for America's Team.

Prescott was interviewed by Kay Adams and was asked about how he motivates himself to chase a title. Prescott revealed that he has alarm clocks set that give him a reminder that Super Bowl 61 is the goal. He says he's already thinking this every minute, but believes this reinforces the goal while starting his day with the right mindset.

Dak Prescott isn't alone in thinking Super Bowl

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The star quarterback told Adams he isn't the only one who is focused on a title. According to Prescott, team leaders haven't shied away from the pressure, saying they break the huddle often while stating the ultimate goal.

"We break down the huddle and to hear guys like Quinnen Williams, Rashan Gary to hear them even speak about it, to hear them break the team down and use those words. Just let you know that's not just that I'm not just trying to manifest it myself. It's an energy about what the players feel. It's an energy about the organization," Prescott said.

The renewed hope goes back to the offseason, which saw Jerry Jones take a more active approach in free agency. Prescott said that added urgency, which has been a major benefit to the team. He added that it's going to be a hot topic, especially with the drought, but believes they need to face it head on.

"Obviously, we've seen Jerry do more just this offseason than he's done in the past. And you can feel I'm sure even hear in his press conference, just the urgency and so. I think it's all the energy is heading in that direction. As you said, if we want to get there, we're going to have to deal with it at some point. Being a Cowboy, I think sometimes the hardest part is dealing with the success. So, you know, bring the noise, bring the distractions on early, and let's grow tighter as a brotherhood amongst those."

Jerry Jones approves of Dak Prescott's method

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adams also had Jerry Jones on her show, and asked how he felt about Prescott setting those alarms. Jones was a fan, calling it "healthy for the team." He also said that he uses a similar practice when he's trying to accomplish his dreams.

"I do a lot of noodling. And I noodle thousands of noodles. And I do those noodles not to necessarily read it back, but just to write it down rather than think it, my dreams or where I'm trying to accomplish. That's reinforcing what you think is a positive direction for you. He's the epitome of that and practices that," Jones said.

Dallas has missed the postseason in the past two years, and has just 14 wins during that span. It's good that they feel confident, but they have to figure out how to win and get into the playoffs before we can realistically discuss Super Bowl chances. That said, it's not a bad idea for the players to keep their mind on the ultimate goal, because that's the only way it's going to happen.

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