Cowboys Identified As Early ‘Super Bowl Sleeper’ Entering 2026 Season

It has been a long time since the Dallas Cowboys have made it to the Super Bowl. Even the NFC Championship game has now eluded them for 30 years.

Jerry Jones has remained the ultimate decision-maker throughout his time as owner, and this drought hasn’t caused him to give up the power. It did, however, lead to a busier offseason than normal.

Dallas fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and hired Christian Parker to take his place. The former Philadelphia Eagles passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach has plenty of new players to work with as well, following an offseason full of moves focused on the defensive side of the ball.

The Cowboys not only traded for EDGE Rashan Gary and linebacker Dee Winters, but they also signed players such as safety Jalen Thompson and cornerback Cobie Durant. Their focus stayed on defense during the NFL draft as they used their first three picks to bring in defensive back Caleb Downs, EDGE Malachi Lawrence, and linebacker Jaishawn Barham.

Those moves have fans encouraged and even SI.com’s Matt Verderame says they could be a dangerous team. Verderame even identified the Cowboys as an early Super Bowl sleeper, although he admits it’s all dependent on the defensive changes working out.

”With new coordinator Christian Parker taking over a unit that traded for edge rusher Rashan Gary and his 7.5 sacks from 2025, Cowboys fans should be hopeful. The big question is whether the five rookies can make a major, immediate impact, led by first-rounders Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence,” Verderame wrote.

“If they can, the offense is Super Bowl–caliber.”

Cowboys leaning on several rookies in 2026

Dallas Cowboys CB Devin Moore and safety Caleb Downs go through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Verderame suggests the Cowboys need all five defenders they added in the 2026 NFL draft to have an immediate impact. That would be a recipe for success, but in a perfect world, they won't have to rely on all of them to play key roles just yet.

Dallas will surely lean heavily on Downs and Lawrence, but players such as Barham and even fourth-round picks Devin Moore and LT Overton might not see a ton of time as rookies. Ideally, they will spend their first season in the league learning behind veteran starters while playing limited snaps.

Of course, we all know injuries happen, so they do need to be prepared to step in at a moment's notice. As long as they're able to do that, this could very well be a team to watch. Their offense was not only among the best in the NFL last season, but they also return all 11 starters. Parker's defense just needs to be average for this team to be dangerous, and that feels possible.

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