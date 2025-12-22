Jerry Jones opens up about Cowboys' dreadful 30-year Super Bowl drought

The Dallas Cowboys faced the harsh reality over the weekend that the team's slim chances of reaching the NFL playoffs officially came to an end, which once again puts the team's Super Bowl drought in the spotlight.

Dallas' streak of failing to reach a conference championship game will now extend to 30 years, something that Jerry Jones continuously has to face.

On Sunday afternoon, following the team's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Jones spoke to the media about the elephant in the room.

Jones started off by welcoming the adversity, before waxing poetic with a "there's always next year" approach.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"I really am better when I’m getting my ass kicked than I am when I’m having success," Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "I’ve seen some of the decisions I’ve made work.

"We get one team that gets to go to that Super Bowl every year. Two that get to go to those (conference championship) playoff games. I’m looking forward next year to getting back in that championship game and maybe beyond. And then I’ll be right at the top of the list of how long it’s been since you’ve been to one. And that’s how you do it. Right at the top. And this will all go away."

Jones certainly isn't lacking confidence, but some big changes will need to be made if the team is going to turn into a contender next season, and it all starts with the defense.

During his postgame comments, Jones also discussed the future of defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus after a putrid defense for the Cowboys' unit, and it looks like all things will be on the table.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus looks on during warmups before the game against the New York Giants | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Dallas will make a quick turnaround and return to action on Christmas Day, with a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff against division rival Washington Commanders in the penultimate game of the regular season. The holiday showdown will air live on Netflix.

