Seahawks Are Not Super Bowl Model For Cowboys, Jerry Jones

Sports are a copycat business, so it makes sense that NFL teams borrow, steal and seek inspiration from the best.

The Dallas Cowboy and Jerry Jones are no different.

Jones admitted from Oxnard that one of the NFL’s premier squads is serving as a blueprint in his don’t-want-to-admit-to-a-rebuild approach. And this team will just so happen share the practice field with the Cowboys before the preseason starts.

The Los Angeles Rams, considered by many a title favorite this season, are on Jones’ radar. And it makes sense, even if the Rams are five seasons years removed from winning a Super Bowl. They did reach the NFL Championship last season, falling to the eventual champ Seattle Seahawks.

One might think the Seahawks would be a better model for the Cowboys, but it’s how the Rams have done it – and are still doing it – that has Jones enamored.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones exits the player tunnel before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“You look at them, and see, maybe there's a way more aggression to work, being more aggressive than you have been, that works in this era,” Jones said. “You look at that as a model for that.”

The Rams have been busy since that 2022 title, which was jumpstarted by the daring quarterback trade of Jared Goff for Matt Stafford.

This offseason has been an all-in for the Rams, trading for reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, and acquiring cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson to retool the secondary.

Those moves caught Jones’ attention.

“I admired the job that the Rams have done and how they've done it,” he said. “That swapping quarterbacks was gutsy. And so they've done it. They've done it.

“Yes, I admire the way they have put teams together, and the way they have competed and sustained the competition.”

The Cowboys made a similar splash last year in the opposite direction, dealing Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers on the eve of the season. That doesn’t mean Jones won’t swing big this time around, with Maxx Crosby rumors still circulating even though he’s still with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons celebrates his sack | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trading for a star like Crosby is something Jones is willing to do if it means that ultimate payoff.

“There's no way that I would do anything that would delay until next year or the next year to try to get to a Super Bowl this year,” Jones said, expressing his urgency to make something happen. “I feel that good about what we're starting with.

“That it kind of alludes over to what we were talking about, if a trade or something like that came along, we certainly can think about, as far as my focus, my individual focus is concerned.”

The Cowboys and Rams will practice together on Aug. 11. It’ll give Jones a chance to see up close who the Rams are and, perhaps, how far the Cowboys need to go to get there.

“Like any team in any given year, even in years where we won Super Bowl, you're looking for ways to improve,” he said. “As you go through training camp into the preseason and then ultimately into the season, you're always looking for ways to make your team better.”