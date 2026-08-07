CeeDee Lamb Explains Why Cowboys Are Different, Can Contend For Super Bowl

Dallas Cowboys training camp is well underway, and the team has continued to build hype as it shows off its new and improved defense, while the offense is once again showing signs of being an NFL powerhouse.

Since hiring Christian Parker to lead the defensive makeover, the Cowboys have begun to receive some Super Bowl hype in the media, with several big-name reporters identifying the team as a legitimate contender. It's not just reporters, either.

The hype in Dallas is also being driven by the players and coaching staff, with Dak Prescott introducing the Super Bowl-or-bust mentality, and even arriving in Oxnard wearing a Super Bowl champions t-shirt.

Now, with a week of practices under their belt, CeeDee Lamb is joining in the mix and explaining why the team is in a position to contend in 2026. He spoke to 105.3 The Fan and gave his pitch on why Cowboys Nation needs to buy into this year's squad.

CeeDee Believes

CeeDee Lamb gives his pitch on why the Cowboys are ready to contend right now.



Full interview tomorrow morning on @1053thefan pic.twitter.com/DNKvNhEPL4 — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) August 6, 2026

When it comes to the Cowboys contending, Lamb immediately pointed to the offensive talent, which is the team's obvious strength.

"I want to say for five of the seven years that I've been in the league, we've had a top-three offense, right? Let's go there. We can start with the offense, and then we'll go to the defense. We can start with the offense. You go look at every playmaker. We have a top five in every single. Last year, we were top five in pretty much every category. We had two Pro Bowlers on offense on the O-line," Lamb said.

"We had a tight end that went to the Pro Bowl, a QB that went to the Pro Bowl, two receivers that went to the Pro Bowl. Our running back went for 1,100 last year. Our tight end is very phenomenal, right? O-line as a group. Very young; they're meshing together.

Of course, what has been holding the team back is it's putrid defense, but Lamb believes we could be seeing a change with Christian Parker running the show, especially when it comes to the league's worst pass defense from a season ago.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"So now, the problem that we had last year, right, I want to say that we had the No. 32nd-ranked [pass] defense, okay? You go get the No. 1 D-tackle, right, in Quinnen Williams. Then you've got Kenny Clark, right? Then we go from Kenny Clark; then we go get Rashan, and then we draft another guy in Malachi Lawrence, and then we still have Donovan [Ezeiruaku], so we have our backers, we've got to keep [DeMarvion Overshown] healthy. I feel like if D-Mo is healthy, he's one of the best backers sideline to sideline. Sideline to sideline, there's not many people playing with him. Dee Winters just came off 100 tackles last year because Fred Warner went down, right?

"And then our DBs are being coached by our defensive coordinator, who does a great job, I feel like, in the past couple years that he had with Philly, he's the main reason for their success. For one, guys are playing comfortable. Guys are good in their own skin, and I feel like he's doing a great job of transferring that. Over here, he's getting the guys comfortable. You can see he's playing to their strengths, and he's giving them the help that they need. Then you go draft a guy like Caleb Downs. Caleb Downs is a very elite player. He's a roamer. He can play this. He's very versatile. He's a Swiss Army knife, right? And you put all those things together: you have a great D.C., then you have a great O.C. We just got to go out there and do it."

The offseason improvements for the Cowboys are undeniable, it will just come down to whether the team can gel together and embrace a quick learning curve. Learning a new scheme is never easy, but with this level of excitement from the players and coaching staff, it should help the team find comfort in knowing they are on the right trajectory.

Let's just hope the unit can stay healthy.

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