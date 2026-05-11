Dallas Cowboys 2026 Schedule Release Leaks: Confirmed Opponents & Dates

The latest significant date on the NFL's 2026 offseason calendar is the release of the official schedules for all 32 teams, including the Dallas Cowboys.

As the league announced last week, the schedules will be dropped on Thursday, May 14, with ESPN and NFL Network both having a schedule reveal show set for 7 p.m. CT.

However, you don't need to tune in to get the Cowboys' slate, as Dallas will be unveiling its schedule on social media at the same time, and hopefully they will do so in style with a strong video.

Ahead of the official schedule release, games will be leaking out over the course of the days and even hours leading up to it.

Keep yourself locked in to all of the Cowboys 2026 schedule leaks with our tracker below.

Dallas Cowboys 2026 schedule leaks

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams and quarterback Dak Prescott. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Week Opponent Date Time Channel Status 1 at New York Giants 9/13 7:20 p.m. CT NBC Confirmed 2 3 vs. Baltimore Ravens 9/27 3:25 p.m. CT CBS Confirmed 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 11/26 TBA TBA Rumor 13 14 15 16 17 18

Dallas Cowboys' 2026 opponents

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While we don't have exact dates and times of every game just yet, we do know who the Cowboys will face this coming season.

Home opponents: Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders.

Away opponents: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Giants, Eagles, Commanders.

Cowboys' strength of schedule

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

It will not be an easy road for the Cowboys to break their two-year playoff drought, as Dallas has one of the tougher strength of schedules in the NFL.

According to Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis, Dallas has the fourth-toughest slate in the NFL.

Sharp calculates strength of schedule based on win totals from Vegas oddsmakers as opposed to using 2025 records that don't come close to adequately reflecting how much better or worse a team has gotten on paper after the offseason.

If we use that metric, the Cowboys have the 13th-easiest schedule in the NFL, so there's a big difference.

Of the Cowboys' 14 opponents, exactly half of them (Jaguars, 49ers, Eagles, Texans, Rams, Seahawks, Packers) made the postseason in 2025.

Of those seven teams, the Seahawks won the Super Bowl and the Texans, 49ers and Rams all won at least one playoff game.

As for the other teams, the Colts, Titans, Ravens, Bucs, Giants and Commanders could take a step forward from where they finished last season.

When we break it all down, it feels like the Vegas win total method more accurately projects how difficult Dallas' slate will be, so we're sticking to that one as the better way to measure strength of schedule.

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