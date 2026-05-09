Schedule Release Date Set: Everything We Know About Dallas Cowboys Schedule

2025 was a season to forget for the Dallas Cowboys.

It began with some in-house drama as Micah Parsons was angling for a new contract. Once talks failed, things turned ugly and Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers.

That set the stage for a rough season defensively as the Cowboys had one of the worst defenses in recent memory. Their explosive offense kept them alive in many games, but they still finished 7-9-1 and missed the playoffs for the second year straight.

Fans are ready to turn the page and have hope that 2026 can be better. Dallas not only returns the same 11 starters from their high-flying offense, but it also completely rebuilt the defense. They will also have a new play-caller on that side with first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

With renewed hope, the Cowboys look forward to the 2026 season and we now know when the schedule for that season will be released.

When will the NFL Schedule be Released?

Detail view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

The league announced that they will release the schedule during a primetime event on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET. As is the case with just about everything they do, the league has turned the schedule release into a major annual event, and the schedule for upcoming season will be unveiled on ESPN and the NFL Network.

We don't know exactly when the Cowboys will take on each team, but we do know who they will be facing. Dallas will have home and away games against their three opponents from the NFC East.

They will also face the NFC West, the AFC South, and second-place finishers from the NFC North and AFC North. Here's a look at which of those opponents will visit AT&T Stadium, and which will be on the road.

Dallas Cowboys 2026 Home Opponents

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs with the ball against New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Baltimore Ravens (International Game)

Dallas Cowboys 2026 Away Opponents

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jakorian Bennett tackles Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

WashingtonCommanders

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

One game is already set for Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy celebrates during the game against the Baltimore Ravens. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

One interesting bit of information regarding the schedule is that Dallas will make history in Week 3. That week, they will travel south and play in the first-ever NFL game in Rio de Janeiro.

Dallas will take on the Baltimore Ravens as part of the NFL International Series, with the game being played inside São Paolo's Neo Quimica Arena. As Cowboys On SI's Josh Sanchez stated, this will be the Cowboys' first international game since 2014.

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