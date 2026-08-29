Dallas Cowboys Could Have 53-Man Roster Surprise Coming at Edge Rusher

The consensus is that Sam Williams and/or James Houston will secure what could be one or two available spots for the Dallas Cowboys at edge rusher.

However, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram posted his 53-man roster prediction Saturday, and in it he considers Tyrus Wheat as a potential surprise to upset Williams.

Now, Harris doesn't actually have Wheat making the cut, but he does not rule out that happening.

"A potential surprise: Tyrus Wheat making the roster instead of Williams," Harris wrote.

Why Tyrus Wheat could make the roster

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrus Wheat (91) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wheat hasn't really been on anyone's radar and if you had said he could make the roster at the outset of training camp, you would have been mocked.

But Wheat came on very strong during the preseason and looks to be improved as a pass-rusher, and we know he's solid on special teams.

The veteran posted seven pressures and two sacks, per Pro Football Focus, and also showed some chops in the run game with five stops. In all, Wheat registered impressive PFF grades of 81.6 in the pass rush and 69.5 in run defense.

Williams matched Wheat with two sacks, but he had two less pressures and one more run stop. His pass-rush grade (90.2) came in better, but he had an inferior run defense grade (52.3).

Based on performance, Wheat and Williams are close. We're not sure how safe Houston is, but he failed to produce a sack over three exhibition contests and had just two pressures and four run stops. Wheat was better, although Houston's better track record of production will probably earn him a nod.

One interesting thing to note is that both Houston and Williams played in the preseason finale, which is never a great sign for a player's roster chances. Adding to that, Williams actually played into the fourth quarter, which is an even worse sign for a player.

That could just be because the Cowboys didn't have a lot of edge rushers available with so many players sitting, but Williams it's noteworthy nonetheless.

Cowboys 53-man roster prediction at EDGE

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sam Williams (54) looks on during warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While we would not rule out a surprise with Wheat, we ultimately think Dallas is going to roll with Williams and Houston in a six-man edge rushers room, which is what our Randy Gurzi has in his final 53-man roster prediction.

It makes sense to carry a sixth because Malachi Lawrence, who is no better than No. 4 on the depth chart, needs a lot of work and Dallas can't put itself in a position to have to depend on him for any semblance of a significant role.

Houston and Williams offer some veteran insurance just in case the Cowboys have to dip that far into their room, which takes pressure off the rookie.

As for Wheat, assuming he didn't draw too much attention over the last three weeks of preseason play, he'll likely end up on the practice squad once he clears waivers.