Biggest Takeaways From Dallas Cowboys' Preseason Week 3 Loss to Saints

The Dallas Cowboys' exhibition slate has mercifully come to an end after a 27-24 loss to the New Orleans Saints in preseason Week 3 on Friday night.

Now, the Cowboys will have a few weeks before they take the field for their season opener on Sunday, Sept. 13. But, before that, Dallas will trim its roster down to 53 on Aug. 30.

As far as the last preseason game is concerned, it was one last chance for bubble players to show they belonged, as several notable players did not suit up for Dallas.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the contest.

Joe Milton fails to lock up QB2

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III (10) looks to pass against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We had Milton in the lead for the backup job over Sam Howell, but the Tennessee product had his worst showing of the preseason, completing 8-of-15 passes for 92 scoreless yards. Milton didn't look as crisp and instead looked more like the raw signal-caller we've become accustomed to.

Howell had a different night, as he connected on 12-of-18 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns while adding a two-point conversion by running over a Saints defender.

His best passes of the night went to rookie Jordan Hudson, who might be back in college soon. Howell hit Hudson for a deep ball that went for 52 yards, and the veteran signal-caller's first score came on a nice fade to the rook.

Milton getting the starting nod on Friday night was a good sign for him initially, but Howell having the better game makes figuring out who will win the job more difficult. Howell's experience could very well be the difference.

Jonathan Mingo in, Camden Brown up in the air

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Camden Brown (6) makes a catch against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mingo was not in uniform while Camden Brown was. That tells us the veteran is locked into a 53-man roster spot and the rookie is not.

Now, it's a numbers game for Brown, who finished with one catch for 27 yards. If the Cowboys carry six receivers, Brown makes the cut. If they don't, the Cowboys will hope Brown makes it through waivers so they can keep him on the practice squad.

Advantage Sam Williams

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Sam Williams (54) looks on during warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Williams, James Houston and Marist Liufau all played, which tells us the Cowboys were still figuring things out for what could be one edge rusher spot up for grabs.

Williams was the only one of the three to pick up a sack, and he added six tackles and a tackle for loss. Houston and Liufau, who left the game early because of injury, only registered a tackle.

Tyrus Wheat has made things interesting, as he posted his second sack of the preseason and had a tackle for loss.

If the Cowboys keep five edge rushers, we believe Williams will get the nod. If it's six, Houston is probably the best bet, but Wheat has made a strong case he belongs.

A little clarity at running back

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis (20) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malik Davis, Jaydon Blue and Hunter Luepke all didn't play, so that is likely the Cowboys' three backs behind Javonte Williams. What we don't have clarity on is who will be the RB2 between Blue and Davis, the latter of whom seemed to be in the lead after the second preseason game.

Meanwhile, Phil Mafah suited up, which is a sign he is not safe for the Cowboys. He should be a top candidate for the practice squad, though, and Israel Abanikanda is also in the mix.

Jaishawn Barham looked human

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham (55) greets fans at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barham, who finished with two tackles in his second preseason game after an outstanding debut last week, saw reps on the first two drives and we saw some warts.

The rookie took a few bad angles that prevented him from getting to ball-carriers and it's clear he needs to work on playing with more control moving forward.

We're not making a big deal out of it, but it's a reminder that we all need to pump the brakes a bit when it comes to expecting big things from the rookie right out of the gate in 2026.

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