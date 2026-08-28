Cowboys & Vikings Are Perfect Trade Partners Ahead of 53-Man Roster Deadline

With cutdown day looming, don't be surprised to see a trade between the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings.

Teams around the NFL will cut their rosters down to 53 players on Sunday, but we could see some trades before the deadline passes as teams with excess at a position will look to get something for players who are going to be cut.

When it comes to the Vikings, they have a need for more depth at the edge rusher position, and the Cowboys have a few players Minnesota could have interest in.

Why Vikings need an edge rusher

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores watches practices during minicamp at the Minnesota Vikings Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Vikings unloaded their best pass-rusher, Jonathan Greenard, in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this offseason.

While Minnesota still has a solid one-two punch along the edge with Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel, the Vikings' depth behind those two is shaky.

The Athletic's Alec Lewis has the Vikings keeping Tyler Batty, Chaz Chambliss and Bo Richter behind Van Ginkel and Turner. The issue with those three is that they all lack experience and have just one career sack between them.

If either Turner or Van Ginkel go down with an injury, the Vikings' pass-rush could be in a lot of trouble.

Who Cowboys could trade to Vikings

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sam Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys have four edge rushers locked into their 53-man roster with Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezieruaku, Von Miller and Malachi Lawrence, which could leave one spot up for grabs.

Dallas has three players competing for that spot in Sam Williams, James Houston and Marist Liufau. We can say with confidence that Williams and Houston should be on an NFL roster.

Williams posted four sacks in 2022 and then 4.5 in 2023 before he suffered a torn ACL that prevented him from playing in 2024. The Ole Miss product tallied one sack in 2025, although it's fair to wonder if Williams wasn't himself in his first year back.

Houston has had an up-and-down career, but he does have two separate productive campaigns, with the veteran posting eight sacks in 2022 and then 5.5 sacks in 2025.

If the Vikings do call the Cowboys about an edge rusher, they will be asking about one of those two players.

When it comes to cost, neither one will be expensive. Figure it'll take a Day 3 pick — and probably a fifth-rounder, at most — to acquire either one.

Minnesota has three fifth-rounders in the next two drafts and one sixth-round selection and one seventh-round pick apiece in the 2027 and 2028 NFL drafts.

We'll know in the next few days if the Vikings and Cowboys are on the same page that we are.