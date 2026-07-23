Predicting Dallas Cowboys' Team Captains for 2026 NFL Season

Before the start of the 2026 season, the Dallas Cowboys will name their captains based on votes from the players.

Dallas did so on Aug. 31 last year, when the team announced that players such as Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Osa Odighizuwa, Donovan Wilson, Brandon Aubrey and C.J. Goodwin were the captains for the 2025 campaign.

From that group, only three players are still with the team. Wilson is still available in free agency, Odighizuwa was traded to the San Francisco 49ers and Goodwin retired.

That means there will be at least three new captains for the 2026 season. Here's who we think will make the cut and why.

Predicting Cowboys' 2026 captains

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott celebrate after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offense: Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb

Defense: Rashan Gary, Jalen Thompson

Special teams: Brandon Aubrey, KaVontae Turpin

Dallas had two captains from each unit in 2025, so we're sticking with that approach here.

There really isn't a reason for the Cowboys to switch things up on the offensive side of the ball. Prescott and Lamb remain the team's best offensive players and cornerstones of the franchise and have been lauded for their leadership over the years.

If the Cowboys do switch things up, Lamb is the more likely one to be replaced because of Prescott's status as the quarterback and face of the team. We could see guys like Javonte Williams, Tyler Smith, Tyler Booker and maybe even Cooper Beebe getting the nod over Lamb.

On defense, Gary and Thompson are both new to the team, but they are also critical components to the defensive overhaul and both have been captains with their previous teams. Quinnen Williams is also someone who could be a captain.

Green Bay Packers defensive end Rashan Gary celebrates during the season opener against the Detroit Lions | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gary, in particular, has drawn a ton of praise for his leadership this offseason, and we saw him coaching players up during a training session with Cowboys coach and pass-rush guru, Brandon Jordan.

"Gary has lived up to the leadership aspirations so far. He believes in early rising and daily trips to the hot and cold tubs at the team facility when he isn’t watching film, going through walkthroughs or working out," Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News said. "He’s been to the postseason six times in seven years and he believes, with the help of other veterans, he can help show the way to the rest of the roster."

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer has definitely noticed Gary's leadership qualities and professionalism and called the edge rusher a "grown-ass man," per NFL Network's Jane Slater.

On special teams, Aubrey is a strong candidate to take on the captain role once again. Guys like Trent Sieg and Bryan Anger could also be candidates.

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey kicks a field goal to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Turpin is a key special teams player who is one of the longer-tenured Cowboys players on the 2026 roster. Turpin spoke on the wisdom he tries to impart on younger players last August.

“I just be real with them,” Turpin said. “I was in their shoes when I came in [the] league. A lot of guys wanted to believe in me. So, I just be real with them. Tell them how this business is and know how this NFL is. So, I just try to give them all the confidence and just try to be there for them.”

Truth be told, there are a lot of different ways the Cowboys could go with their captains in 2026 thanks to Dallas having no shortage of veteran leadership on the roster.

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