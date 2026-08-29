Are Dallas Cowboys auditioning Jaishawn Barham for starting role?

Just about everyone who watched Jaishawn Barham in preseason Week 2 agreed the Dallas Cowboys probably didn't need to see him again the rest of the preseason.

After all, Barham was spectacular in his preseason debut against the Arizona Cardinals that saw him post five tackles, including one for loss, and three run stops while posting the highest Pro Football Focus overall grade among Cowboys defenders (90.1).

However, when the Cowboys took the field against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday night in preseason Week 3, the Michigan product was on the field to begin the game.

And, not only that, he was sporting the green dot, which he also did in the exhibition contest against the Cardinals.

"Jaishawn Barham gets the green dot and the start tonight for the Cowboys defense. Shemar James next to him," Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News wrote.

Are Cowboys auditioning Jaishawn Barham to start?

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham (55) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Preseason Week 3 is typically reserved for players who are fighting for roster spots and top backup roles, which would suggest Barham is probably not in line for a starting role.

However, we know Barham is locked into a roster spot and a backup role, so it's possible the Cowboys just want to get another look at Barham to see if he's up to speed and ready for a starting job come Week 1.

The fact that Barham keeps getting the green dot is a great sign for his prospects of starting. It shows a high level of trust for the rookie, and it could be another sign Dallas is preparing him for bigger things than just a backup role.

Even ifBarham isn't an official starter right away, we have already seen why defensive coordinator Christian Parker isn't going to be able to keep him off the field too often and he's still going to get plenty of looks in a rotation.

He is just too dynamic of a player to not give significant playing time to. Adding to that, his ability to rush off the edge gives Barham yet another avenue to snaps.

We can confidently say that after what we've seen out of Barham this offseason, even if he isn't named a starter, it's a matter of when, not if, he'll become one.

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