Cowboys Beat Writer Pumps Brakes on Maxx Crosby Trade Before Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to make a significant addition to their roster before the start of the season.

We know that because owner Jerry Jones said so at the start of training camp, with Jones saying he would "give up the future" for "something substantive" to improve the team ahead of Week 1.

"I'd give up the future to substitute where we are today," Jones told reporters. "As to a player, to give you an idea about what I'd invest, something substantive, to get the right kind of deal and improve us for Opening Day? I would."

That instantly ignited trade buzz around the Cowboys, and most fans are hoping Dallas can pull off a trade for Las Vegas Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby, who the team tried to acquire in March before the Baltimore Ravens outbid them.

However, Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News is pumping the brakes on that idea after a Cowboys fan posed the "buy or sell" question as it pertains to Dallas acquiring Crosby.

"Hard sell," Hoyt said, before adding that, "From my understanding: I don't think that will happen."

A Crosby to Cowboys summer trade is unlikely

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a few reasons why it's hard to see a Cowboys-Raiders blockbuster trade before the season starts.

On top of it being difficult to pull off a blockbuster trade at this late stage in the offseason, the fact that Crosby re-committed to the Raiders after the failed trade to the Ravens is another reason we wouldn't expect a deal.

"Everything Happens For A Reason," Crosby wrote on X. "Believe Nothing You Hear & Half Of What You See. Im A Raider. I'm Back. Run That S***."

Crosby has clearly curbed his desire to be traded and we just can't see the Raiders trading the five-time Pro Bowler against his will.

A deadline deal is more likely

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The door likely isn't completely closed on Crosby getting traded at some point this season.

After all, Crosby's desire to be traded earlier this offseason had stemmed from his frustration with all of the losing the franchise has done during his tenure and we would be surprised if that changes in 2026 with the Raiders rebuilding.

As ESPN's Adam Schefter has noted, if the Raiders have another tough season, it's logical to think Crosby could be dealt at the deadline.

"What if the Raiders are 1-5, 2-6, and we're coming up to the trade deadline in the first week in November and there's a team out there that could use a pass-rusher and Maxx is playing at the level that we think he can," Schefter said on his podcast. "I think that's when the trade potentially could come back into play down the line."

Of course, Dallas' place in the standings will be a factor in how much interest the team has in a trade for Crosby if he becomes available, but we also know Jones doesn't have a very high bar after he pulled off a blockbuster trade for Quinnen Williams in 2025 when the team was 3-5-1.

Barring a total collapse over the first half of the 2026 season, we'd expect the Cowboys to be players for Crosby if he hits the trade block in November.