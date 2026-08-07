If his thoughts on quarterback Dak Prescott are any indication, Maxx Crosby would not mind playing for the Dallas Cowboys.

Of course, the Crosby to Cowboys dream has been re-ignited lately after Jerry Jones made it quite clear he's willing to do something big to add more talent to the roster.

And we know the Cowboys have already made a play for Crosby before coming up just short to the Baltimore Ravens, who ultimately nixed the deal because of a failed physical.

So, when the NFL unveiled Prescott's ranking in the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026 list and Crosby was one of the players in the clip to talk about the Cowboys quarterback, we took notice.

One thing is clear: Crosby is a fan of Prescott.

"Every time he's out there, he's in command," Crosby said of Prescott, who landed at No. 31 on the list. "If you're a player or coach, you know how good he is. He sees everything that's going on. He's the highest-paid quarterback for a reason."

As far as Prescott's ranking is concerned, that amounts to a massive jump of 48 spots after he landed at No. 79 last year following an injury-plagued 2024 season.

It's well deserved after Prescott bounced back en route to a 4,552-yard, 30-touchdown showing in 2025. If not for Dallas' putrid defense, he might have been in the MVP conversation.

Why does Crosby's thoughts on Dak matter?

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Well, if Crosby does hit the trade block again at some point, the Las Vegas Raiders are going to try and send him to a place he wants to go and clearly playing with Prescott isn't something Crosby would be against, so that helps Dallas.

How realistic is a Maxx Crosby trade?

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's true that Crosby has re-committed to the Raiders since the nixed trade with the Baltimore Ravens, but we would not rule out Crosby getting dealt as soon as the trade deadline.

The reason behind Crosby's desire to be traded out of Las Vegas had everything to do with the franchise's losing ways, and with the team rebuilding and likely to have another losing season in 2026, we're not ruling out Crosby getting frustrated again to the point the veteran requests a trade.

If that happens, we believe Jerry will hold up his end of the bargain after he made it very clear he's willing to give up future assets if it helps Dallas improve.

"My message simply is that I feel good enough about this thing to give up some of the future, if the opportunity comes up," Jones said.

We know the Cowboys have already made a play for Crosby, and if Dallas is at least in the playoff hunt, we would expect Jerry and Co. to revisit that trade once again at the trade deadline.