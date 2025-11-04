Analyst gives Cowboys passing grade for Quinnen Williams trade with one concern
The Dallas Cowboys made two moves ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline, beginning with the addition of linebacker Logan Wilson. Adding the former Wyoming Cowboy in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals might not move the needle much, but he's a serviceable starter who cost a mere seventh-round pick.
Their next move, however, was a major splash. Dallas landed Quinnen Williams in exchange for a 2027 first-round pick, a 2026 second-round selection, and nose tackle Mazi Smith.
While there were critics of the move for Wilson, the addition of Williams has been met with positive reviews. That includes the Cowboys receiving a B+ on the instant grade from SI.com's Gilberto Manzano. What Manzano liked most was the fact that Williams fills a massive need at a position the Cowboys have failed to fix in the draft.
"Again, building a younger, well-rounded team made more sense. But at the same time, I do like some of the short-term benefits the Cowboys get here and there are some perks for the future, too. Dallas still has multiple first-round picks next year to fill the void at edge rusher," Manzano wrote.
"This team knows how to draft edge players, but the same can't be said about interior defensive linemen. Now, they don’t have to worry about that position because of the arrival of Williams. Still, Williams has only one sack this season and will need to regain his top form after a few down years."
One thing kept the Dallas Cowboys from getting an A for the Quinnen Williams move
Manzano said the Cowboys are still a longshot to make the postseason this year, due to the talent in the NFC. That's why this one didn't receive an A, since they sacrificed their chances in 2026 with their moves this season.
"Landing Williams is more about contending next year without sacrificing all of the flexibility the team gained in trading Parsons. But Jones doesn’t get a complete pass for essentially sacrificing this season for a shot at glory in 2026."
