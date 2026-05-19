Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Returning To Netflix For 'America's Sweethearts' Season 3

The relationship between Netflix and the Dallas Cowboys continues this summer, with another season of the hit docuseries America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders officially on the way.

Senior director Kelli Finglass and head choreographer Judy Trammell return as we see veterans and rookie hopefuls go through auditions and training camp with the hope of earning their iconic uniform and DCC boots. Finglass was a member of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders from 1984 to 1989, and was the first cheerleader invited back to the prestigious squad without having to audition.

Season 3 of the Emmy-award-winning series is set to premiere on Tuesday, June 16. The season will follow the 2026-26 squad throughout the season, with 30 cheerleaders competing for six available slots.

"All seven episodes of Season 3 will premiere on June 16, taking the squad from early auditions all the way to game day stadium performances," a press release read. Each episode will run approximately one hour.

DCC SEASON 3 🌟



AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADERS returns to @netflix on June 16! pic.twitter.com/NF7IhyrE8h — Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (@DCCheerleaders) May 19, 2026

"The kind of access and creative freedom we need to make the kind of work we want to make is not easy to come by — especially when dealing with a brand as large as the Dallas Cowboys,” director Greg Whiteley has said about the series.

"The result is an authentic portrait of one of the most storied and beloved institutions we have in American pop culture."

Additional information on season 3 of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders can be seen below.

'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' Season 3 Viewing Details

Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Time: 3:00 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Stream 1

The 2025-2026 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad welcomed six new members: Brenley, Faith, Jenna, Madeline U., Morgan, and Parker. The DCC squad also introduced a new group of team leaders: Karley (4th year), Anna Kate (3rd year), Marissa (4th year), Kleine (5th year), Megan (5th year), Lea (5th year), Tori (5th year), and Kelee (5th year).

It will be interesting to get an up-close look at their journey to joining one of the most iconic brands in the sport, so be sure to get your popcorn ready. More information on the upcoming season of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will be added as it becomes available, including an official trailer and promo poster ahead of its premiere.

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