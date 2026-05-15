Every Dallas Cowboys Primetime Game: TV Schedule, Dates & Matchups

The NFL schedule release on Thursday night proved one thing: the Dallas Cowboys remain the biggest brand in football. Dallas will have seven standalone games throughout the 2026 season, with six of those games coming in primetime.

Of course, the Cowboys will play their traditional Thanksgiving Day game and will be the main attraction during the holiday when they host the division rival Philadelphia Eagles, but the game is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. That counts as a standalone game rather than a primetime showdown,

Don't worry, though, Cowboys Nation, because you will still get a heavy dose of America's Team under the bright lights starting in Week 1, when Dallas heads to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Giants.

The Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks all have six primetime games. Only one team, the Los Angeles Rams, has more with seven.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks with referee Adrian Hill before a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It is a testament to the popularity of the Dallas Cowboys and proves that the brand Jerry Jones helped elevate is still strong. Love 'em or hate 'em, people are going to tune in.

All you need to do is tune in to morning shows on your favorite sports network, and the Cowboys find their way into the discussion. With six primetime games, that trend will continue throughout the entire year.

In the iconic words of 2Pac, and a quote that Jerry Jones has probably echoed several times throughout his time as Cowboys owner, "All Eyez on Me."

A full look at the Cowboys' 2026 primetime schedule can be seen below.

2026 Dallas Cowboys Primetime Schedule

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks on during a stoppage in play against the Washington Commanders | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Week 1 | at New York Giants | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football

Week 5 | Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 8:15 p.m. ET | Prime Video | Thursday Night Football

Week 6 | at Green Bay Packers | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football

Week 7 | at Philadelphia Eagles | 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN | Monday Night Football

Week 13 | at Seattle Seahawks | ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET | Monday Night Football

Week 16 | Jacksonville Jaguars | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football

Make sure to plan ahead for the upcoming season, so you can adjust your sleeping schedule accordingly.

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