Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Director Kelli Finglass Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders director Kelli Finglass rose to national fame on the Netflix docuseriesAmerica's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. This week, she opened up to the world in a video on social media.

Finglass was a member of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders from 1984 to 1989, and was the first cheerleader invited back to the prestigious squad without having to audition.

Finglass revealed she has been diagnosed with skin cancer, but she is staying positive after her biopsy caught the cancer early.

In the video, Finglass used her diagnosis as an opportunity to encourage her followers to get their skin checked.

"Well, good morning. My grandmother, Grandma Polly, has always told me not to talk about health with people. But I'm compelled to," Finglass opened up. "I got some good news and some bad news."

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders director Kelli Finglass before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Finglass shared that she had five spots checked at a Texas clinic, and all but one spot on her forehead came back clear.

“The left forehead, that’s the one that sucks. This little guy right here,” she said. “This one is squamous cell carcinoma, so I get to schedule a Mohs micrographic surgery. I call it scoop and stitch, they scoop out skin, they check your margins, and then they stitch you up like a football.”

Finglass has had three squamous cell carcinomas in the past, she revealed, but is grateful for her doctors. She specifically praised dermatologist Dr. Allison Singer.

"Thankful for thorough care, proactive screening, and having these conversations out loud. If you’ve been putting off a skin check, let this be your sign," she captioned the video.

Kelli Finglass, director of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, and Judy Trammell, head choreographer. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Squamous cell carcinoma can be cured when treated early, and is the second-most common form of skin cancer.

After finishing her career as a cheerleader, Jerry Jones hired Finglass to serve as an assistant director for DCC for the 1989 and 1990 seasons. She then worked in the sales and promotions department for the franchise, before becoming DCC director in 1991.

We wish Finglass a full and speedy recovery.

