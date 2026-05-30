Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Uniform Policy Catches Unfair Criticism Online

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are one of the most recognizable brands and among the most popular cheerleading squads in all of professional sports. You have to look no further than Netflix, where the docuseries America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is entering its third season.

Netflix's docuseries shares the behind-the-scenes process of becoming a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, from the grueling audition process to balancing every day life.

But what happens when the season is over? DCC Ava Lahey recently shared a video on social media that showed the postseason process, where she has to pack up all of her uniforms and DCC gear once leaving the squad.

Lahey, who is a University of Kentucky alum, wrapped up her second year as a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader in 2025.

A Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Goodbye

Lahey revealed that all cheerleaders must pack p their uniforms and gear after the season ends and ship them back to the team.

"I'm giving her up. The day has come. It is property turn-in day," Lahey said. "I just got back from Italy. We're gonna rapid-fire this. Here's my personal document of everything I need to turn in.

"I'm gonna fill up the other side of the suitcase with all of my boots. Poms. Practice gear, camp, appearances. Now, my backpack. Now it's time to put my uniforms in. We really do have a lot of stuff. Five DCC suitcases. Okay, y'all, I'm officially done. A little sad. Cannot believe I'm turning in my stuff for my second year."

The video led to some head-scratching criticism, with comments like "This is awful," and questioning why cheerleaders must return their gear, considering the value of the franchise. Another commentator added, "The fact that you have to turn in all that stuff is wow, what is the purpose of becoming a cheerleader if you can’t even keep your uniform or any type of memorabilia from when you were a cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys? Very sad cause their team makes too much money for the cheerleaders. They have to turn their uniforms in, let them know. They barely paid them as it is."

Lahey did make it clear in the comments section that she did not have to return everything from the season, but a specific list that is sent by DCC. She said she has a "whole trunk of sentimental keepsakes," and that the cheerleaders get to keep their "My Cause" boots.

Despite getting to keep some of her gear, fans still questioned why that is the policy, and it comes down to one simple thing.

Why Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Must Return Uniforms

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders close with “Thunderstruck” during their final tour stop at the Abraham Chavez Theatre in El Paso | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are very strict about brand protection.

The team employs several strategies to ensure DCC continues to uphold its "America's Sweetheart" image, which includes a strict behavioral code and strict enforcement of the trademark. Cheerleaders are not allowed to use their title as a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader for individual endorsement or sponsorship deals, so returning the uniforms is one way to make sure that the brand is not inappropriately used.

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