Cowboys' Christian Parker Insulted By Former Head Coach After Mike Pettine Hire

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker entered training camp surrounded by expectations that he could be the next big thing in the NFL coaching world during the 2026 season.

Instead, his first year as Dallas' defensive coordinator can't be off to a much worse start.

Parker's defensive unit is among the worst in the NFL through five weeks. There's no shortage of talent, but the Cowboys have started off with a 2-3 record largely due to countless mistakes made on defense.

As a result, the Cowboys recently announced the hiring of former Cleveland Browns head coach Mike Pettine as a senior defensive assistant. He has a history with Parker and could help him manage the defense, but with that hire came some harsh words from an anonymous head coach directed at Parker.

"They Finally Hired a Real Coach"

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per reports from ESPN's Ed Werder, a former NFL head coach had some harsh words for Parker following the Cowboys' hire of Pettine.

“They finally hired a real coach. Pettine is legit. Dallas will walk away with that division now," the anonymous coach told Werder.

Many reporters and fans on social media pointed to the possibility of this quote coming from Rex Ryan, the former New York Jets head coach who had Pettine on staff as his defensive coordinator from 2009-12. However, that's only speculation.

That said, Ryan has never been one to shy away from sharing his true feelings. After all, he interviewed for the Cowboys defensive coordinator job in 2024 after Dan Quinn left for the Washington Commanders but Dallas chose to go with Mike Zimmer instead.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker (left) with head coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps these comments, if they indeed are coming from Ryan, are directed as a shot at Dallas more than Parker since the Cowboys chose not to hire him and are on their third defensive coordinator in three seasons. Still, these aren't exactly kind words for a first-year DC that still has everything to prove despite the poor start.

Unfortunately for Parker, the Cowboys can't wait around for him to figure out the defense. The roster is loaded with talent across the board and there's simply no excuse to not at the very least win a playoff game this season.

If things don't change fast, the Cowboys may not even sniff the postseason, even in a wacky NFC East.

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