The Dallas Cowboys decided to make a change to their defense ahead of the Week 11 contest against the Tennessee Titans.

That change was moving off of defensive coordinator Christian Parker as the play-caller in favor of giving that duty to senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine, who is expected to stay as Dallas' defensive play-caller for the rest of the season.

Despite the demotion, the Cowboys are not firing Parker, nor is he resigning, so the embattled coach will stay on with the team for the rest of this season. After that, all bets are off.

Why Mike Pettine is calling plays for Cowboys

Minnesota Vikings outside linebackers coach Mike Pettine against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The answer is very simple: Dallas' defense has been a disaster throughout the 2026 season.

Entering Week 11, the Cowboys rank 32nd in total yards per game allowed, 27th in passing yards, 32nd in rushing yards and 30th in points. Those numbers are especially jarring when you consider how much Dallas put into its defense in the offseason.

The final straw for Parker was the Week 11 game against the San Francisco 49ers when Dallas surrendered a whopping 46 points while serving as no match for the Niners' impressive offense.

"Watching over the past few weeks, looking back at some things, I think that a different perspective was good for us," head coach Brian Schottenheimer said of the change.

Unlike Parker, Pettine has a wealth of experience as a defensive play-caller, which certainly factored into the decision. Pettine has served as a defensive coordinator three times, including with the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers, and he has been a head coach with the Cleveland Browns.

How Christian Parker reacted to demotion

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker looks on from the sidelines during the game between the Cowboys and the 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Parker was obviously disappointed, and while he did push back on the change, he ultimately respected the Cowboys' decision.

"Not an ideal situation for me personally, but it's what's best for the team at this current point, so that's how we're moving forward," Parker said, per Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com.

"For sure I did (push back), but, at the end of the day, that's the decision that was made," Parker added. "It is what it is. This is where we're at."

Parker admitted he did think about resigning, but he wasn't keen on "running from it, and at the end of the day I have a job to do."

NFL Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker looks on during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Cowboys have left the door open for Parker to stay with the team after this season, it would be shocking if he does after being demoted.

"We'll cross that bridge when we get there," Parker said of his future.

As far as Parker's current responsibilities go now that he's no longer the play-caller, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Parker is "leading meetings, he’s leading walkthroughs and all those discussions.”

What Mike Pettine said about play-caller change

Minnesota Vikings Assistant Head Coach / Outside Linebackers Mike Pettine talks to players on the bench during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Pettine said the plan was never to become the play-caller when he was hired to help Parker, but that's just how things shook out.

That said, Pettine made it clear he's excited for the opportunity.

"But I love this. This is what I’ve done for a long time, and when you’re back immersed in it – it’s been a passion for a long time. Now that I’m back in it, like I said, I’m full speed ahead,” Pettine explained, per Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com.

“It certainly wasn’t the intention,” he added, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “There was no seed of this planted at any point. As we know in this business, we’re week-to-week, and sometimes circumstances happen. Things build up and changes have to be made."

As far as what his future holds, Pettine said he wasn't sure if he'd be interested in continuing on in the role after this season if the opportunity presents itself.

“I’ll have to check with my wife on that one. We’re just going to take it week to week and see what plays out," Pettine said.

We would venture to guess that Pettine won't be back in 2026.

Even if Pettine decides he wants to stay instead of going back into retirement again, there's a good chance we'll see a total overhaul of Dallas' coaching staff if Jerry Jones fires Schottenheimer, something that is very possible after another disappointing season.

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