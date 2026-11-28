This has been a long season for the Dallas Cowboys. They went into the year hopeful that they could ride their explosive offense to an NFC East title and eventual playoff run. All they needed was for their defense to be halfway competent.

Through 12 games, that hasn't been the case.

Dallas is ranked 30th in the league in points surrendered, and in all honesty, it's surprising they're not last. They are terrible against the run and somehow worse against the pass. That was on full display as Joe Milton III picked them apart on Thanksgiving Day during an epic defensive meltdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys were unable to protect a 21-point third-quarter lead and as Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox reminds us, this isn't their first collapse. Knox recently wrote about the biggest disappointments in the league this year and kicked things off with the Cowboys defense, saying they invested heavily on that side of the ball, only to be worse than they were a year ago.

"That Thanksgiving collapse wasn't the first time the Cowboys have been undone by bad defense this season. They allowed the Arizona Cardinals to mount a comeback victory in Week 8, and they scored 40 points against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 and lost," Knox wrote.

"Things weren't supposed to go this way for Dallas' defense this season. The Cowboys invested heavily in that side of the ball, adding the likes of Von Miller, Rashan Gary, Caleb Downs, and Malachai Lawrence. They've since replaced defensive coordinator Christian Parker as the play-caller and watched their defense be even less effective than it was a year ago."

Dallas Cowboys have no answers on defense

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker looks on before a game against the Tennessee Titans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas hasn't sad idly by and watched their defense fall apart. They tried to fix things with multiple moves, but nothing has mattered.

The Cowboys traded for cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who has played well but opponents have just thrown to the receiver on the other side who is often wide open. They also brought in Mike Pettine as a senior defensive assistant. When his arrival didn't help defensive coordinator Christian Parker find success, they gave play-calling duties to Pettine. That hasn't helped either, with the Cowboys giving up 69 points in two games with Pettine calling plays.

At some point, Jerry Jones and the front office need to realize the problem goes beyond the defense and point the finger at head coach Brian Schottenheimer. That won't happen during the regular season, but it's hard to see Coach Schotty surviving this massively disappointing season.

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