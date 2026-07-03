Dallas Cowboys Coaches Snubbed From List They Very Clearly Should Be On

The Dallas Cowboys have two potential head coach candidates in defensive coordinator Christian Parker and offensive coordinator Klayton Adams, yet Bleacher Report doesn't see it that way.

The outlet highlighted eight assistant coaches around the NFL who could become head coaches in 2027, but B/R writer Kristopher Knox didn't include Adams or Parker.

Instead, Knox's list included Houston Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase and defensive coordinator Chris Shula and Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski.

Now, we're not saying those guys don't deserve to be included, but Knox's list should've been 10 deep to add in Adams and Parker. Here's why.

Why Klayton Adams should be included

Former Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Adams doesn't call the plays, but he did assist in Dallas' offense being one of the best in the league in 2025 and both George Pickens and Javonte Williams had career years.

And we could very well see him take on more in 2026 as head coach Brian Schottenheimer tries to be more involved in the defense.

"Being the head coach matters. ... Right now, I've been in probably 50% of the offense and 50% of the defensive meetings," Schotty said. "Why? Because I think I have to be the head coach."

"(Adams) is absolutely kicking ass. He's so much more comfortable this year in his role. He reads my mind," he added. "Klayton Adams has proven it not only in year one, but he's even taken another step in year two."

Guard Tyler Booker has chimed in on Adams being a head coach and he "1,000%" believes it's in the offensive coordinator's future.

“Yeah, 1,000% I could definitely see him being a head coach, even though I have only been int eh league for a short time, I just know the characteristics of a man who can lead other men and he definitely has a lot of those.”

Another sign Adams is clearly moving in the direction of being a head coach was his inclusion in the NFL Accelerator Program, which hosts promising assistants who have the potential to become head coaches.

If the Cowboys once again sport a top-notch offense in 2026, we would expect Adams to, at the very least, get interviews for head coach gigs.

Why Christian Parker should be included

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker and safety PJ Locke. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest thing working against Parker is that he's a rookie defensive coordinator, but we've seen guys make the leap with one year (Vance Joseph) or no (Andy Reid) defensive or offensive coordinator experience before.

Parker was a defensive backs coach for five years before landing the gig in Dallas, and he worked under one of the best defensive minds in the business in Vic Fangio, so it's not like he's new to coaching.

We've also seen Parker quickly become quite popular with his players, with Schottenheimer noting how Parker regularly "literally has a line of guys" waiting outside of his door, which shows he has already earned the respect of his players and that's an important quality for a head coach.

The biggest reason Parker has a chance to make the leap to head coach in 2027 is because of the situation he's stepping into. The first-year defensive coordinator is taking over a unit that was the worst in the NFL last season and has several new pieces in 2026.

If Parker can turn things around in a big way, the Cowboys will end their two-year playoff drought and he's going to draw attention from teams as a head coach candidate in 2027.