Cowboys OC Klayton Adams Eyed as Future NFL Head Coach

Klayton Adams joined the Dallas Cowboys as their offensive coordinator in 2025, a move that was met with plenty of praise.

While it was the first time for him in this role, Adams joined Dallas with an impressive resume. He spent time coaching tight ends and offensive linemen with the Indianapolis Colts before taking a job as the offensive line coach for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023. During his two seasons in Arizona, Adams became renowned for his work in building a potent rushing attack, something he was expected to bring to Dallas.

Cowboys fans were thrilled with what they saw in 2025, leaving them excited for the upcoming season. The problem, however, is that others have noticed Adams as well. That’s why he was one of the coaches included in the NFL accelerator program, which is designed to help identify some of the top ascending assistants who can become head coaches and general managers.

Klayton Adams might not be in Dallas long-term

Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams walks on the sideline before the game against the Washington Commanders. | Brent Skeen-Imagn Images

Adams is one of 16 coaches attending the event which is being held in Orlando this week. This is a much smaller group than the league has had in the past, which makes Adams’ inclusion that much more impressive.

During his first season in the role of offensive coordinator, Adams worked closely with head coach Brian Schottenheimer. While Coach Schotty called the plays on game day, Adams was instrumental in their weekly game planning and was the driving force behind their resurgent ground game.

That included Javonte Williams putting up career numbers with 1,201 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns during his first season with the team. The Cowboys as a whole were ninth in the NFL in rushing yards, despite being 16th in attempts. That’s a testament to the work Adams did, and it’s just one of the reasons he could be on the short list for a head coaching job in the near future.

Former Cowboys assistant coach joins Klayton Adams in accelerator program

Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another familiar name on the list for the accelerator program was Aden Durde, who is currently the defensive coordinator for the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

Before joining Mike Macdonald in Seattle, Durde was the defensive line coach in Dallas, a title he held under Dan Quinn from 2021-2023. Durde made history as the NFL’s first British-born defensive coordinator and could make history again if he winds up with a head coaching job.

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