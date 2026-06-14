Ahead of his second year with the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Brian Schottenheimer is looking to add more to his plate.

So much of Schottenheimer's attention has been on the offense, seeing as how he's the play-caller. But the Cowboys head coach wants to be more involved with the defense and special teams following a season in which Dallas struggled in both areas.

"Schottenheimer was not only the head coach but the offensive play-caller last year. That’s not changing in 2026. However, he’s spending more time in defensive and special teams meetings," Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News said.

"Schottenheimer trusts the coordinators for those units, but he plans on being around to lend his voice in meetings," Watkins added.

“Being really the head coach and in charge of all three phases and having a handle of that,” Schottenheimer said to reporters. "I think the personnel side of it has been good for me to dive back into the 3-4 world and then shoot, practice schedules, meetings."

According to Bill Huber of Green Bay Packers On SI, the Cowboys sported the sixth-worst special teams in the NFL last season, and we know their defense was one of the league's worst.

It certainly wouldn't hurt to have an experienced coach like Schotty more involved as Dallas looks to improve.

Schottenheimer building relationships

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Another goal for Schottenheimer is to build better relationships with his players, something he's accomplishing over dinner. The ultimate goal is to sit down with each and every player on the roster through the offseason.

“My hope would be that these guys know I love them and care about them, and my door is always open. I remember last year, at different points throughout the season, a guy or two would pop in and close the door. We’d sit down and talk about things outside of football, anything messy in their world that they need help with," Schottenheimer said.

"I think that’s what gives you the ability to have them trust you, love you, care about you, you love and care about them back and then at the same time we're able to have hard conversations and tell them things they don’t necessarily want to hear," he added.

Earning the love and trust of his players is important because that means they will only play harder for Schottenheimer and that can in turn produce better results on the field.

It's good to see that, even after two decades as an NFL coach, Schottenheimer is still looking to reinvent himself.