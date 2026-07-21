Cowboys Could Soon Have Two of the NFL’s Hottest Head Coaching Candidates

Recently, Bryan Broaddus said he wasn’t sure Brian Schottenheimer was a “difference-maker” at head coach for the Dallas Cowboys. The well-respected insider did say, however, that Schottenheimer did well in convincing the front office to change their approach and hire a younger defensive coordinator in Christian Parker.

The selection of Parker highlights what makes Schottenheimer a strong leader. He knows how to evaluate and recruit talent, which is evident in the impressive staff he’s collected. That includes not only Parker and his assistant, but also a strong offensive staff led by offensive coordinator Klayton Adams.

It’s easy to overlook Adams since Schottenheimer calls the plays, but he’s the driving force behind their impressive ground game. He’s also seen as a strong head coaching candidate in the future, as is Parker. Both are so highly regarded that The Athletic’s Jordan Rodrigue couldn’t decide which assistant had the better chance to become a star, so she named both Adams and Parker as breakout candidates in 2026.

”It was impossible to decide between second-year OC Adams and first-year DC Parker, who combine to make as exciting a coordinator tandem as we’ll see in 2026,” Rodrigue wrote.

“Adams, a former offensive line coach, schematically blends modern, physical run concepts with a high-potential passing game. Parker is a disciple of storied Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, tasked with turning the Cowboys defense into a true threat — and those who have worked with Parker believe he can do it.”

Cowboys could eventually lose both coordinators

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker speaks with wide receiver PJ Locke during practice at the Ford Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As we saw with Dan Quinn in 2024, having a good coordinator can lead to issues. Quinn was one of the top defensive play-callers for three seasons with the Cowboys, which led to the Washington Commanders hiring him as their head coach in 2024.

Now with Adams and Parker being mentioned as potential stars, there’s a chance they could become head coaching candidates in the near future.

Oddly enough, Parker has already been mentioned as a name to watch for such a role, even without serving as the defensive coordinator in a game yet. Adams hasn’t gotten the same hype, but if Dallas has another strong rushing season, look for his name to be tied to nearly every opening in 2027.

While it’s tough to see good coaches leave, it’s a nice problem to have since it generally comes following on-field success. The question then will be whether the young talent acquired behind the coordinators will be good enough to step into those roles and keep things moving forward.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —