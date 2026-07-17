One Word Perfectly Sums Up Dallas Cowboys' Vibe Ahead of Training Camp

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for training camp, which will begin in less than two weeks, there is a clear sense of urgency for the upcoming season.

That's why Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon hits the nail right on the head when he uses "urgent" as the one word to "describe the pre-camp vibe" for the Cowboys in 2026.

"Typical in Cowboys camp, but that's especially the case ahead of what could be a make-or-break year for this core (and possibly staff as well) after a defensive facelift in the offseason," he explained.

Why the sense of urgency?

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys always have the spotlight on them nationally, so that creates a sense of urgency by default each and every year.

It also doesn't help that Dallas has missed the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, which has largely been because of the defense. The Cowboys are hoping that unit makes a huge turnaround from worst to at least average in 2026.

Then, there's the age factor.

Dak Prescott isn't getting any younger, as he's set to turn 33 this month, and it's fair to wonder how many good years he has left before the Cowboys have to search for their next guy.

Even owner Jerry Jones, who will turn 84 in October, admitted to having extra urgency because he isn't getting any younger, either.

"I have a natural urgency because of my age," Jones said last year. "My immediate tomorrows are a big thing to me."

All that said, this is far from a crossroads situation for Dallas.

After all, it's not like Prescott and the rest of the Cowboys' core is over the hill and the majority of this current group should be around for at least a few more years.

Is Cowboys' coaching staff on the hot seat?

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to imagine that, barring an ugly collapse in 2026, there will be any changes on the coaching staff in 2027. There's a reason why Jones rolled the dice on head coach Brian Schottenheimer and two seasons aren't likely to be enough to change course.

Jones is likely going to give Schottenheimer and his staff at least one more season, especially if the offense is once again not the reason the Cowboys miss the playoffs.

The Cowboys' success is going to hinge on the defensive side of the ball, which first-year coordinator Christian Parker is in charge of.

It wouldn't be fair to axe Parker after one season at the helm of a defense with a ton of new faces, so it would take total incompetence for that to happen.

If Schotty and Parker are likely to stay, the same goes for offensive coordinator Klayton Adams, although he remains a possible head coach candidate for next season.