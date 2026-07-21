'Controversial' Cowboys Super Bowl Hype Will Rely On Coach Not Named Christian Parker

The Dallas Cowboys hired defensive coordinator Christian Parker before the start of the new league year, which led to a massive revamping of the roster.

After fielding the No. 30-overall ranked defense a season ago, and the league's worst pass defense, a bounce-back year is expected after the Cowboys missed out on the NFL playoffs for the past two seasons.

There has even been Super Bowl hype and buzz surrounding the team thanks to its expected turnaround, but that's not the only reason that the team could see improvements in 2026.

SI.com's Connor Orr recently identified 14 teams that could actually win Super Bowl LXI, with the Cowboys listed as one of the "controversial teams' who could make a run.

Don't Sleep On The Klayton Adams Impact

Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams walks on the sideline before the game against the Washington Commanders | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Dallas offense is returning all 11 starters for the upcoming season, so there is an expectation that the unit will come out firing on all cylinders. But if the offense is going to be as explosive as many anticipate, and if Dak Prescott is going to once again perform at an MVP level, we will need to see improvement from the offensive line.

Luckily, that is Klayton Adams' specialty, and with several young players along the line, Orr believes a step forward is in the works.

"Dak Prescott faced a lot of pressure last season but one would assume that the still very young Cowboys offensive line sees a net improvement, especially with another season under hybrid offensive coordinator and long-time valued offensive line coach Klayton Adams," Orr writes.

Dallas' offensive line cleared the way last season for breakout star running back Javonte Williams, and kept Prescott healthy. If we can see a repeat of that production and the offensive line, most notably left tackle Tyler Guyton, can find a level of consistency and take a step forward, there is no telling just how far the offense can take the team.

Of course, the defense will have to do it's part, the Cowboys will only go as far as Prescott and the offense can take them. And it starts in the trenches.

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