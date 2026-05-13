George Pickens Skips First Cowboys Workout Since Inking Franchise Tag, But Don't Panic

After a successful rookie minicamp that highlighted the impressive 2026 NFL Draft class for the Dallas Cowboys, the team took some time off. On Tuesday, they resumed team workouts at The Star, but there was one notable absence.

George Pickens was among the players who were not in attendance, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. It marked the first team workout since the breakout star receiver signed his franchise tender, guaranteeing him $27. 3 million for the upcoming season.

While some may be upset that Pickens is not getting an early start to offseason workouts with the team, there is no reason for concern. After all, the workouts are voluntary.

The Cowboys' team workouts do generally include high attendance from veterans, including fellow wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, but Pickens is not obligated to report until the mandatory program begins on Tuesday, June 16, for minicamp. However, Pickens will have an opportunity to show up during OTAs earlier in the month, but it remains to be seen whether that will be the case.

Cowboys Plan On George Pickens Showing Up

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cowboys have made it clear that the current plan is for Pickens to play on the franchise tag and that they will not engage in long-term negotiations before the season. Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones has also stated there is no plan for the team to trade Pickens.

Cowboys fans should take comfort in knowing Pickens has worked out with Dak Prescott and Lamb during the offseason. Missing a few voluntary workouts will not damage his relationship or chemistry with the fellow offensive stars.

There is still an opportunity that the two sides could engage in long-term negotiations at a later date or the Cowboys could use the franchise tag again in 2027, so it's going to be an intriguing storyline to follow as the team looks to make a return to the playoffs this season.

2026 Cowboys Offseason Program: OTAs & Mandatory Minicamp Dates

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caleb Downs is coached through a drill with defensive coordinator Christian Parker | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

First Day of Voluntary Workouts: Monday, April 20

Rookie Minicamp: Friday, May 1 through Sunday, May 3

OTAs: Monday June 1, Tuesday, June 2, Thursday, June 4, Monday, June 8, Tuesday, June 9, and Thursday, June 11

Mandatory Minicamp: Thursday, June 16 through Saturday, June 20

We'll have to stay tuned to see whether Pickens pulls up to OTAs or mandatory minicamp next month, because the last thing the Cowboys want to deal with throughout training camp and leading up to the regular season is another contract saga involving one of the team's superstars.

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