If you don't watch the Dallas Cowboys very often and caught the game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, you might've been left stunned.

But what transpired on Thanksgiving was nothing surprising or new to Cowboys fans, especially when it comes to the debacle that has been the 2026 season.

As the Cowboys suffered one of the most egregiously bad losses in franchise history, WNBA and Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark couldn't believe what she was watching.

And, more specifically, the Cowboys' fourth-down attempt in the fourth quarter.

"What exactly were the Cowboys doing there," Clark said.

Logical question, Caitlin.

Cowboys' boneheaded fourth-down decision

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer calls a timeout against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys were up 38-36 over the Eagles with 55 seconds left in the game when Dallas decided to try for a fourth-and-1 at the Eagles' 39-yard line instead of kicking a field goal or punting to force Philadelphia's offense into a tough situation.

This was, of course, an incredibly risky move because failing to convert would hand the ball back top the Eagles close to midfield and in great position to get into field goal range for a game-winner.

And, in typical Cowboys fashion, everything that could have gone wrong, did.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was sacked and lost nine yards to set Philly up at its own 48-yard line. From there, Philly drove 11 more yards to set kicker Jake Elliott up for a 59-yard attempt that he of course made because, well, it's the 2026 Cowboys, who are the very definition of a dumpster fire.

Only the Cowboys could find a way to ruin their fan base's Thanksgiving in such a brutal way.

How improbable was Cowboys' loss?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs with the ball during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's dig the knife a little deeper, shall we?

According to Next Gen Stats, Dallas had a 98% win probability in the fourth quarter with 4:14 remaining. That was when Dallas had the 38-30 lead and the ball at Philly's 25-yard line, and that was one play before Brandon Aubrey missed a 40-yard field goal.

The 2% win probability the Eagles overcame marked the second time in 2026 that the Cowboys have allowed a team to do that to them. The other time came in Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Also, lest we forget (we definitely didn't), the Cowboys led by 18 points going into the half, and by 14 points in the fourth quarter before the blocked punt Philly turned into a touchdown.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer is seen against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And, just when you think it can't get any worse, the Cowboys were beaten by a quarterback they cut before the season, Joe Milton, who didn't look like a starting-caliber signal-caller in the two contests prior.

So, not only did the Cowboys collapse, they did so in epic fashion, which is par for the course for this team.

The good news is, Jerry Jones sounds like he's cracking when it comes to his support for head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who should have been fired weeks ago and most certainly after the disaster that was Thanksgiving.

The bad news is, that move isn't likely to come during the season, so we have to endure this pathetic mess for at least another five games.

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