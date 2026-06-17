Cowboys Explore Additional Backfield Depth With Free Agent Visit

Javonte Williams has the starting running back spot on lockdown for the Dallas Cowboys following his breakout season in 2025. The former Denver Bronco ran for 1,201 yards with 11 touchdowns and had an average of 4.8 yards per attempt, all of which were career highs.

Behind him, however, there are plenty of questions. Malik Davis was second on the team with 250 yards and two touchdowns on 25 attempts, but even without a standout RB2, the Cowboys enter minicamp without any significant additions.

That doesn't mean they aren't considering adding more to their current stable. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys recently worked out Zamir White. The former Las Vegas Raiders running back, who was a fourth-round pick in 2022, also worked out for the Miami Dolphins and is expected to draw more interest as well.

Zamir White fits Brian Schottenheimer's vision for RBs

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White gains yardage against the Denver Broncos. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Last year, head coach Brian Schottenheimer made it clear that he liked big running backs. Williams fits that mold at 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds and he used that frame to punish defenses all year.

White boasts similar size, being listed at 5-foot-11 and 227 pounds. White, who won a National Championship during his collegiate career with Georgia, began to break out in 2023. That year, while playing behind Josh Jacobs, White had 451 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 4.3 yards per attempt that season, and was seen as a potential breakout player when Jacobs left in 2024.

That never happened, with White averaging fewer than three yards per attempt in each of the past two seasons. He also dealt with a quad injury in 2024 and was sent to the IR after playing in eight games.

Do Cowboys have concerns about Jaydon Blue?

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The main question that comes from this news centers around second-year back Jaydon Blue. The fifth-round pick out of Texas was a non-factor as a rookie, but has the right mindset entering his sophomore campaign. He's also been earning praise from the coaching staff for his new approach.

Looking to the free agent market could lead to questions about the validity of that praise, but White and Blue are two vastly different players. Blue is a speedster best served as a change of pace back and third-down receiving threat.

White, on the other hand, is a bruiser. He would likely be seen as competition for Davis and Phil Mafah. That said, there's no indication Dallas will bring in White, and they could have simply been kicking the tires on an available player who fits their scheme.

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