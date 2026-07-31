Jaydon Blue’s Training Camp Surge Shows Cowboys Were Right All Along

The Dallas Cowboys have only completed two full training camp practices in Oxnard this week, but running back Jaydon Blue is already showing strides of improvement as he heads into his second year in the NFL.

After a quiet rookie season filled with lots of learning lessons and street clothes on the sideline, Blue might just be proving to Cowboys coaches, front office executives and fans alike why his rookie season should be viewed as an afterthought.

Blue had a much quieter rookie year than many expected, but you wouldn't have thought so based on the praise he's been receiving from head coach Brian Schottenheimer -- and the highlight touchdown run he had during Thursday's practice.

Schottenheimer is feeling confident in what Blue brings to the table this upcoming season, and fans should too. If the Cowboys want to make a run into the playoffs, they'll need a strong No. 2 behind Javonte Williams.

Jaydon Blue Putting Together Strong Training Camp So Far

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schottenheimer said Blue was one of the standouts during Day 1 of training camp, and that impressive production continued on Day 2.

Blue showed off his breakaway speed once again on Thursday during the scrimmage portion, bursting through the defense once again.

This came after he had a long touchdown run on Wednesday, where the defense barely got a hand on him.

Jaydon Blue breaking out into the open for the second day in a row pic.twitter.com/vsJv4CXmqi — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) July 30, 2026

Dallas selected Blue in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, keeping the Houston area native and former Texas Longhorns standout in the Lone Star State. Entering last preseason, there were some fans, many already familiar with his ability from his time at Texas, that wanted to see him start at running back in Week 1.

Of course, that notion was completely put to rest with the emergence of Javonte Williams, but Blue was never even able to sniff the backup or third-string role in the offense. The Cowboys even went as far to call up Malik Davis from the practice squad after veteran running back Miles Sanders suffered a season-ending injury in the middle of the year.

Now, he's showing why one year of patience might already be paying off for the Cowboys. The early doubts were warranted given that Blue clearly didn't do enough to even be active on gameday throughout the year, but it's hard to imagine a repeat of that this fall.

Blue was inactive for 12 games last season and finished the year with 38 carries for 129 yards and a touchdown, with a solid chunk of this production coming in Week 18's loss to the New York Giants.

He will get a chance to show off more of what he's capable of during the team's three-game preseason slate. With Williams and the rest of the Dallas starters likely on the bench, an entire first half of work for Blue should be enough when the Cowboys visit the Seattle Seahawks to kick off the preseason for both teams on Aug. 15 at Lumen Field.

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