Jaydon Blue Already Impressing in Year 2 With Dallas Cowboys

One of the most intriguing position battles for the Dallas Cowboys entering the 2026 season is at RB2, where the team is searching for a primary backup behind breakout star running back Javonte Williams, who is coming off a career year.

Dallas has second-year running backs Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah competing with Malik Davis for the job, in what should be a battle that plays out through the preseason and training camp.

The Cowboys are hopeful that Blue, who entered his rookie year with plenty of excitement, can bounce back from a disappointing campaign after struggling to earn playing time in his first year in the league.

Blue raised some questions about his work ethic during the year, but he is turning heads entering Year 2 and has impressed some of the team's leaders, like head coach Brian Schottenheimer and star quarterback Dak Prescott.

Jaydon Blue 'Dialed' In For Sophomore Year

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue celebrates after scoring the first touchdown of the game against the New York Giants | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coach Schotty had plenty of praise for Blue's approach to the season as the team enters Week 2 of organized team activities, and complimented the running back for accepting honest criticism about why he didn't see much action in 2025, and how he can digest the game.

"The intelligence is off the charts. I mean, the guy is football brilliant," Schottenheimer said, via the Dallas Morning News. "He really is.

"I was very honest with my opinion of why he wasn't active. So we had some really great conversations. He took that, he ingested it, took it in, and he's come back with a great look on his face and a great work ethic."

During his rookie season, Blue appeared in just five games and carried the ball 38 times, recording 129 yards and one touchdown. However, thanks to his approach to the season, he appears set up for a much bigger role in the offense if he can be more consistent throughout practice.

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"He's going to be a huge part of what we want to do," Schottenheimer said, "but he's got to continue doing his part, which he's doing right now."

Blue also received high marks from Prescott for the positive steps forward he has made.

"He's growing," Prescott said. "His ears are open, he's listening. And if you get the ball in his hands with his speed, with his ability to make people miss, it can be fun. We just have to find ways to do that."

Will that lead to increased production during his sophomore year? Only time will tell, but it's great to see that Blue is putting in the work to be a bigger part of the offense moving forward.

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