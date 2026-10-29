Cowboys Fan Goes Viral For Epic Don Julio Celebration After CeeDee Lamb Torches Eagles

One of the most welcomed takeaways for the Dallas Cowboys after their clear-cut victory over the division rival Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football to wrap up a busy Week 7 was the success of the offense.

After appearing to take a step backward for the past two weeks, the offense finally woke up thanks to a strong performance by star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb hauled in five catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns, adding to his season totals, but arguably his biggest highlight came courtesy of a photographer who was working the game. Lamb shared a photo on his Instagram account, and it immediately went viral.

Cowboys Nation was quick to notice one fan who was chugging a bottle of Don Julio Tequila as Lamb flexed on the angry Eagles crowd.

Dallas Cowboys Fan of the Year

H/T to @Not2BeTrite for pointing this out, but that sure looks like a Cowboys fan chugging some Don Julio in a No. 88 jersey after one of CeeDee Lamb’s touchdown catches.



(Side note: I wish we knew who took this incredible photo) https://t.co/5KgcytFAjg pic.twitter.com/CuPR9HQXOm — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) October 28, 2026

It is a beautiful moment captured, but the lore online goes even deeper.

A video of the fan has also gone viral, which shows the Don Julio taking full effect and the fan going on to taunt the Eagles fans while being escorted out of Lincoln Financial Field.

The fan was dancing in people's faces, delivering a mocking "fly Eagles fly" gesture, and just having the time of his life. That's what tequila will do to you. And it also apparently makes you a legend.

Good morning my fellow Cowboys fans. This is going to be my energy all day 😂 pic.twitter.com/PCC32KTQHV — AZ-Cowboy (@Losi_Jon) October 27, 2026

Well done, Mr. Cowboys Fan.

Let's hope that the Cowboys continue giving people a reason to celebrate as the season rolls on, and that Lamb can continue to produce at a high level.

Through seven games, Lamb ranks third in the league in catches with 53, second in the league with 651 receiving yards, and is tied for second with six receiving touchdowns. He is playing at the highest level, and his confidence is at an all-time high.

Not only has CeeDee Lamb been playing some of his best ball lately, he’s probably as confident as we’ve seen him too https://t.co/hzczxyl2sj pic.twitter.com/F2dvulDcll — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) October 29, 2026

He'll get his next opportunity to add to those totals on Sunday afternoon when the Cowboys return to AT&T Stadium in Week 8 for a showdown against the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX, with Kenny Albert on play-by-play, Greg Olsen as the color analyst, and Pam Oliver reporting from the sidelines.

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