Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb Show Brotherly Love To Joe Milton After Cowboys ' Win

It wasn't all bad blood at Lincoln Financial Field for Monday night's NFC East showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. Sure, there were plenty of boos, but the game also brought some people back together.

During the broadcast, we got to see Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones cozying up with ESPN blowhard Stephen A. Smith. Then, after the game, we got to see another reunion that tugged more on the heartstrings of Cowboys Nation.

Cameras captured star quarterback Dak Prescott finding Joe Milton III, who the Eagles signed off the Cowboys' practice squad roster earlier this month, to chat it up after the game.

While they were sharing some special time together, star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb came crashing into the shot and jumped on Milton to give a giant hug.

Dallas Cowboys Show Brotherly Love To Former Backup

You love to see it.

While the Cowboys' offense may have had a couple of down weeks before getting back on track against the Eagles in Week 7, which led to some fair criticism directed at head coach Brian Schottenheimer, the post-game interaction showed just how strong the bonds being built in the locker room are.

Milton was beloved in the Cowboys locker room, and it was difficult to see him get poached from another team, especially a hated division rival. And for Milton, it must be tough sitting on the opposite sideline and watching your former team obliterate your new one, which is currently in shambles.

But at least Milton got to enjoy that special moment after the game. And, who knows, if Tanner McKee continues to struggle, we could see Milton get an opportunity to start some games down the final stretch of the season.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott greets receiver CeeDee Lamb during warmups at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Prescott and Lamb, they did their parts on Monday night in getting the struggling offense back on track.

Prescott finished the game throwing for three touchdowns and no interceptions, while Lamb hauled in five catches for 84 yards and two scores. That's one way to break out of a slump, and hopefully, that positive momentum will continue as we prepare to turn the calendar over to November.

Up next for the Cowboys is a return home where they will welcome the Arizona Cardinals to AT&T Stadium at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

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