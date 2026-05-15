Dak Prescott Unbothered George Pickens Skipped Cowboys' Voluntary Workout

The Dallas Cowboys resumed voluntary workouts earlier this week, with several of the team's star players pulling up to the star to put in some work with the team. Among the players in attendance were star quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

However, while there was a strong turnout, a lot of the discussion surrounded breakout star receiver George Pickens, who skipped the first voluntary workout since signing his franchise tag.

There was a lot of hubbub from Cowboys Nation and fans wondering whether they should be concerned, but there is no reason for anyone to panic. The workouts are voluntary, and Pickens is not obligated to show up until mandatory minicamp begins on Thursday, June 16.

Prescott spoke to the media on Thursday night at the team's annual home run derby, and said he was "confident" that Pickens will be ready to go for the season and that the star pass catcher will be in the meeting the minute he needs to be.

Dak Prescott on George Pickens pic.twitter.com/L8Usjz9lU9 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 14, 2026

"I've just shown George my support. The guy that I know George is, obviously, he signed the tag. So when he has to be there and ready to play, he's going to be there. He's a hell of a talent," Prescott said. "We've thrown this offseason, so I'm comfortable where he's at and excited for when he can get in the building and get rolling."

When Prescott says, "we've thrown this offseason," he's referring to the fact that the two have worked out together on their own, so there is no reason to worry about a fall off in chemistry or their strong relationship which helped them develop into one of the league's most dangerous QB-WR duos last season.

Pickens is guaranteed $27.3 million for the 2026 campaign after signing his tender, and he wants to prove to the Cowboys and teams around the league that he is worth a long-term extension. He's not going to play around with his money and risk fines while trying to be on his best behavior and prove to the league that he deserves a blockbuster deal.

So, lack Prescott, show some confidence. Pickens will show up when it's time.

2026 Cowboys Offseason Program: OTAs & Mandatory Minicamp Dates

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens (3) at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

First Day of Voluntary Workouts: Monday, April 20

Rookie Minicamp: Friday, May 1 through Sunday, May 3

OTAs: Monday June 1, Tuesday, June 2, Thursday, June 4, Monday, June 8, Tuesday, June 9, and Thursday, June 11

Mandatory Minicamp: Thursday, June 16 through Saturday, June 20

Training Camp: Dates TBD

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