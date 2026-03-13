Cowboys Lose Former Receiving TDs Leader To Dolphins in Free Agency
The Dallas Cowboys have lost one of the team's free agents during the first wave of NFL free agency, with wide receiver Jalen Tolbert agreeing to a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins.
In Miami, Tolbert reunites with fellow free agent addition Malik Willis, who was the pass catcher's quarterback for the 2022 Senior Bowl.
While Tolbert saw a reduced role in the Cowboys' offense during the 2025 season, he was the team's receiving touchdowns leader during the 2024 campaign. Throughout his four years with the Cowboys, Tolbert appeared in 55 games with 30 starts, recording 91 recptions, 1,093 yards, and 10 touchdowns.
Now, Tolbert heads to South Beach for a fresh start, as the Dolphins offensive rebuild continues. Tolbert becomes the first Cowboys free agent to officially sign elsewhere this offseason.
Tolbert saw a decreased role as second-year pass catcher Ryan Flournoy emerged and took over as the team's primary No. 3 wide receiver.
The 27-year-old Tolbert is the third Cowboys star to leave Dallas in the past few days, following star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and veteran Solomon Thomas. Odighizuwa was traded to the San Francisco 49ers, while the team reunited Thomas with defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton on the Tennessee Titans.
A full look at the Cowboys' moves during the first wave of free agency can be seen below.
Dallas Cowboys' Offseason Moves
Trades
- Added EDGE Rashan Gary, who will be playing outside linebacker in Christian Parker's new scheme
- Traded star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers.
- Traded defensive lineman Solomon Thomas to the Tennessee Titans
Signings/Re-Signings
- Brandon Aubrey (placed on second-round tender)
- T.J. Bass, guard (placed on second-round tender)
- Cobie Durant, cornerback
- Princeton Fant, tight end
- Matt Hennessy, offensive line
- Sam Howell, quarterback
- P.J. Locke, safety
- George Pickens, wide receiver (placed on franchise tag)
- Jalen Thompson, safety
- Otito Ogbonnia, defensive tackle
- Tyrus Wheat, defensive end
- Javonte Williams, running back
- Sam Williams, defensive end
Departures
- wide receiver Jalen Tolbert signed with the Miami Dolphins
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