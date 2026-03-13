Cowboys Lose Former Receiving TDs Leader To Dolphins in Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys have lost one of the team's free agents during the first wave of NFL free agency, with wide receiver Jalen Tolbert agreeing to a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins.

In Miami, Tolbert reunites with fellow free agent addition Malik Willis, who was the pass catcher's quarterback for the 2022 Senior Bowl.

While Tolbert saw a reduced role in the Cowboys' offense during the 2025 season, he was the team's receiving touchdowns leader during the 2024 campaign. Throughout his four years with the Cowboys, Tolbert appeared in 55 games with 30 starts, recording 91 recptions, 1,093 yards, and 10 touchdowns.

Now, Tolbert heads to South Beach for a fresh start, as the Dolphins offensive rebuild continues. Tolbert becomes the first Cowboys free agent to officially sign elsewhere this offseason.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert reacts after making a first down against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Tolbert saw a decreased role as second-year pass catcher Ryan Flournoy emerged and took over as the team's primary No. 3 wide receiver.

The 27-year-old Tolbert is the third Cowboys star to leave Dallas in the past few days, following star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and veteran Solomon Thomas. Odighizuwa was traded to the San Francisco 49ers, while the team reunited Thomas with defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton on the Tennessee Titans.

A full look at the Cowboys' moves during the first wave of free agency can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys' Offseason Moves

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary during the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Trades

Added EDGE Rashan Gary, who will be playing outside linebacker in Christian Parker's new scheme

Traded star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers.

Traded defensive lineman Solomon Thomas to the Tennessee Titans

Signings/Re-Signings

Brandon Aubrey (placed on second-round tender)

T.J. Bass, guard (placed on second-round tender)

Cobie Durant, cornerback

Princeton Fant, tight end

Matt Hennessy, offensive line

Sam Howell, quarterback

P.J. Locke, safety

George Pickens, wide receiver (placed on franchise tag)

Jalen Thompson, safety

Otito Ogbonnia, defensive tackle

Tyrus Wheat, defensive end

Javonte Williams, running back

Sam Williams, defensive end

Departures