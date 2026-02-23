Cowboys Score Impressive Grade for Javonte Williams Extension

In an unexpected turn of events, the Dallas Cowboys were quick to re-sign one of their own players. After a breakout campaign in 2025, running back Javonte Williams landed a well-earned three-year, $24 million extension.

A big portion of his deal is guaranteed, with Williams securing $16 million. This is a contract where both sides should feel good, especially the Cowboys, given how much other running backs have landed in recent years.

The move even earned an impressive grade from SI.com’s Matt Verderame. He gave the Cowboys a B+, saying the Cowboys locked up a key player and can now turn their attention to more pressing concerns.

”Williams, 25, came to the Cowboys on a one-year deal this past offseason after spending his rookie contract with the Broncos. After a promising rookie campaign in which he gained 1,219 yards from scrimmage and scored seven times, Williams tore multiple ligaments in his knee against the Raiders in Week 4 and never fully regained his prior form,” Verderame wrote.

”However, Williams found himself with Dallas and helped the Cowboys rank ninth in rushing with 125.6 yards per game. With Williams now in the fold long-term, owner/general manager Jerry Jones can focus on how to proceed with star receiver George Pickens while also fixing a defense that ranked 30th a year ago.”

Williams was a workhorse for the Cowboys, running for 1,201 yards with 11 touchdowns. He was also excellent in pass protection, often giving Dak Prescott more time to throw by taking out a blitzing defender.

Cowboys can now focus on remaining in-house free agents

The Cowboys can now shift their focus to three key free agents, wide receiver George Pickens, kicker Brandon Aubrey, and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

Pickens is likely to get the franchise tag following a huge season, but working out a long-term extension is ideal. Clowney led the team in sacks and should be retained, but the Cowboys might balk if his price tags gets too high.

As for Aubrey, he’s set to become the highest-paid kicker in the NFL. Dallas is eager to get something done to keep one of their most consistent players under contract.