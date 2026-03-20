Tyler Booker Named Cowboys’ Most Underpaid Player

With a huge hole at wide receiver opposite CeeDee Lamb, the Dallas Cowboys were widely expected to take a wide receiver in the 2025 NFL draft.

Leading up to the event, names such as Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka, and Matthew Golden from Texas were all listed as possible targets. While McMillan was selected by the Carolina Panthers at No. 8 overall, the Cowboys still had a chance to take Egbuka or Golden at No. 12.

There was also the option to trade down, which seemed to be a solid move considering the board. What many didn't expect was for them to select a guard, which is exactly what they did. Dallas used the 12th overall pick on Alabama's Tyler Booker, and while no one debated his talent, there were concerns that the Cowboys missed a chance to fix their offense.

Of course, that opinion changed when they traded for wide receiver George Pickens, which gave them plenty of firepower. Even if they didn't land Pickens, it would be hard to argue the Cowboys did the wrong thing following Booker's performance.

As a rookie, he was a consistent force who stood out as one of the best run-blockers in the game. He was so impressive that Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon already labeled him a "long-term fixture," while naming Booker the team's most underpaid player.

"The 2025 first-round pick looks like a long-term fixture at guard in Dallas after a strong rookie campaign in which he earned the league's seventh-best qualified PFF run-blocking grade at that position. He'll count just $5.1 million against the cap in '26," Gagnon wrote.

Dallas Cowboys know rookie deals can be a steal

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker blocks during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

One of the reasons Dallas took Booker rather than one of the aforementioned wide receivers was the fact that Booker was a plug-and-play starter. There were very few holes in his game, and they understood they could get up to five years of starter-level play without paying much.

They've capitalized on this in the past with players such as Tyler Smith, George Pickens, and for several years, Dak Prescott, giving them performance that far exceeds their pay.

Of course, the best teams have to sprinkle in some big-money contracts, and thankfully, the Cowboys seem to be more willing to do this now than they have in the past.