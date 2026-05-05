Cowboys Hosting Former Top-20 NFL Draft Pick CB With Christian Parker Ties

The Dallas Cowboys have already made multiple additions in free agency following the 2026 NFL Draft in order to help address the overall talent of the defense and some depth areas on offense.

Following the draft, Dallas signed veteran wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Tyler Johnson along with former San Francisco 49es linebacker Curtis Robinson. After a busy start to the free agent period and a successful draft, the Cowboys have a new-look roster, particularly on defense.

But now, it appears the team could be on the verge of making yet another signing to the roster this offseason.

And for new Cowboys defense coordinator Christian Parker, it's a familiar face.

Dallas Cowboys Hosting Former Eagles CB Adoree' Jackson

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Adoree' Jackson reacts against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Per reports from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Cowboys are hosting former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Adoree' Jackson for a visit on Tuesday.

A former first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Jackson, 30, has played nine years in the NFL. He started off with the Tennessee Titans for four seasons before playing with the New York Giants for four years. Jackson then signed with Philadelphia last offseason where he played under Parker on the Eagles defense.

Across nearly a decade of action in the NFL, Jackson has appeared in 111 games with 92 starts while posting 459 total tackles (370 solo), six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 72 pass breakups, five interceptions and one defensive touchdown.

Jackson has also started in all nine playoff games he's appeared in. During the 2019 NFL Playoffs with the Titans, he led the league with five pass breakups during the postseason.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Adoree' Jackson looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After having 10+ pass breakups in each of his first two seasons, Jackson would fail to reach that mark again until this past year in Philadelphia when he had 11 PBUs.

The Cowboys have already made multiple additions to the secondary, particularly at cornerback. Dallas signed safety Jalen Thomson (Arizona Cardinals), cornerback Derion Kendrick (Los Angeles Rams), safety PJ Locke (Denver Broncos) and cornerback Cobie Durant (Los Angeles Rams). The Cowboys also traded up one spot to No. 11 overall to select Ohio State safety Caleb Downs in the first round of the draft.

It's safe to say that Dallas has already experienced a ton of change this offseason, and the potential signing of a veteran like Jackson would certainly make for an interesting addition to the list.

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